John McEnroe, Kurt Russell headline celebrities participating in the ONEflight pro-am

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Wednesday Pro‑Am will again be a star-studded event.

Tennis legend John McEnroe and Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Kurt Russell headline the current list of celebrities who are committed to participate in this year’s pro-am at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club on May 6.

The pro-am precedes the four rounds of competition in the $4 million PGA Tour event from May 7-10.

There is also a Monday pro-am that will feature PGA Tour players participating in the tournament, but no celebrities.

The 2026 pro-am will also feature North Myrtle Beach native and Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, who is serving as this year’s tournament ambassador, as well as broadcaster Melissa Stark (NBC Sunday Night Football), actor Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets), actor Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement), and entrepreneur and Shark Tank TV personality Robert Herjavec.

ONEflight joined the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce as a co-title sponsor last year of the now three-year tournament, and the private flight company leveraged its relationship with a number of celebrities to incorporate them into the tournament’s 2025 Wednesday Pro-Am.

Participants in last year’s pro-am included Russell, Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner, actor/comedian Rob Riggle, actors Michael Chiklis and David Arquette, baseball player Nick Swisher and actress Jennie Garth.

Garth (Beverly Hills, 90210), Chiklis (The Shield), and Swisher (2009 World Series Champion, New York Yankees) are scheduled to return this year.

Other committed pro-am participants include actor Michael Peña (Ant‑Man), golf influencer Cass Marie (World Long Drive Competitor), actor Galen Gering (Days of Our Lives), actor Carmine Giovinazzo (CSI: NY), comedian Andrew Santino (Dave), actor Matt Corboy (Shrinking), and actor Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), as well as with Zak Brown, CEO of the McLaren Formula 1 Racing Team, and McLaren Formula 1 driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris.

John McEnroe and Oliver Hudson are among the commitments for the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Wednesday Pro-Am at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Photo courtesy of Golf Tourism Solutions)

The celebrities will be joined for 18 holes by PGA Tour pros along with paying amateur partners. Pro-am tee times are from 6:40-8:52 a.m. and noon-2:12 p.m.

“The combination of celebrity participation, world‑class golf and live entertainment continues to resonate with fans,” said Myrtle Beach Classic tournament director Darren Nelson in a news release. “The Wednesday pro‑am helps set the tone for a full week of memorable experiences at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

A limited number of pro‑am teams are still available. For more information on participation opportunities and VIP hospitality options, interested parties should contact Bryce Jeske, sales director, at bryce.jeske@sportfive.com.

Spectator tickets for the pro-am and tournament, which include elevated VIP packages, can be purchased at myrtlebeachclassic.com.

Kurt Russell hits a shot at the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Wednesday Pro-Am at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Entertainment at the event includes a pair of concerts for the third straight year. The Beach Boys, joined by John Stamos, perform on Friday along with emerging Italian singer Benadetta Caretta.

Local cover band Julio and the Saltines will take the stage on Saturday. Both shows are free to that day’s ticket holders and will begin shortly after play is completed.