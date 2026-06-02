It’s the time of year for aeration on Myrtle Beach area courses. See when each will close for it

Late spring and summer on the Grand Strand means it’s time to aerate greens on area golf courses.

So most layouts will close for up to a week in order to promote healthy conditions, particularly on greens.

Aerating is the process of punching holes in the turf.

The aeration process helps relieve compaction caused by heavy traffic on grass, controls the buildup of thatch (old plant material that accumulates at the soil surface), and promotes the health of grass roots by allowing air, water and nutrients to more easily reach them.

Top-dressing with sand in the aftermath of an aeration fills the holes to help the green surface remain relatively flat and smooth as the turf repairs. It generally takes a couple weeks for greens to fully grow in from aeration.

In order to find courses that are in the best condition this summer, here is the aeration closure schedule for the Grand Strand for the remainder of 2026. Many courses will keep pro shops and other amenities open while work is being done on the greens:

2026 Aeration Schedule (dates are subject to change)

Aberdeen Country Club – June 16-22

Arcadian Shores Golf Club – May 25-26

Arrowhead Country Club – May 21-Aug. 20, closes one of three nines for 3-4 weeks each

Azalea Sands Golf Club – May 20, July 8

Barefoot Resort Dye Club – June 22-26

Barefoot Resort Fazio Course – June 8-13

Barefoot Resort Norman Course – July 6-10

Barefoot Resort Love Course – July 20-24

Beachwood Golf Club – May 22, June 19, Aug. 7

Blackmoor Golf Club – June 10-12

The Links at Brick Landing – June 4-6, Aug. 10-12

Brunswick Plantation – June 30-July 1

Burning Ridge Golf Club – Aug. 4-10

Caledonia Golf & Fish Club – June 22-26

Carolina National Golf Club – May 24-27

Colonial Charters Golf Club – June 9-15

Crow Creek Golf Club – June 8

Crown Park Golf Club – June 15-16

Diamondback Golf Club – July 14-15

Dunes Golf & Beach Club – June 8-30

Eagle Nest Golf Club – May 19, July 14

Founders Club at Pawleys Island – June 16-22

Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links – June 16-17

Grande Dunes Resort Course – July 28-Aug. 3

Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina – June 29-30

Heritage Club – June 29-July 1

Indigo Creek Golf Club – June 18-30

International Club of Myrtle Beach – July 6-7

International World Tour Golf Links – July 14-20

Legends Resort Heathland – June 22-24

Legends Resort Moorland – July 6-8

Legends Resort Parkland – July 20-22

Leopard’s Chase at Ocean Ridge Plantation – June 8-9

Lion’s Paw at Ocean Ridge Plantation – June 1-2

Litchfield Country Club – July 28-Aug 3

Lockwood Folly – early May

Long Bay Club – July 28-Aug. 3

Man O’War Golf Course – May 26-27, Sept. 8-9

Meadowlands Golf Club – July 27-Aug. 2

Myrtle Beach National King’s North – July 7-13

Myrtle Beach National SouthCreek – June 16-22

Myrtle Beach National West – June 23-29

Myrtlewood Palmetto – June 30-July 5

Myrtlewood PineHills – July 7-13

Oyster Bay Golf Links – June 22-24

Panther’s Run at Ocean Ridge Plantation – June 15-16

Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club – July 21-27

The Pearl Golf Links West Nine – June 8-12

The Pearl Golf Links East Nine – June 15-19

The Pearl Golf Links North Nine – June 22-26

Pine Lakes Country Club – July 14-20

Prestwick Country Club – July 12-18

River Club – June 23-29

River Hills Golf & Country Club – July 21-27

Rivers Edge Golf Club – June 8-11

Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club – June 8-10, July 27-29

Sea Trail Byrd Course – June 7-10

Sea Trail Jones Course – June 28-July 1

Sea Trail Maples Course – July 20-22

Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club – June 22-28

Thistle Golf Club – No aeration, Stewart 9 closed for renovations, 18 holes open

Tidewater Golf Club – Aug. 2-9

Tiger’s Eye at Ocean Ridge Plantation – June 22-23

TPC Myrtle Beach – June 23-29

Tradition Club – July 7-13

True Blue Golf Club – June 15-19

Wachesaw Plantation East – June 16-18

Wellman Club – July 6-7

Wedgefield Country Club – June 2

Wild Wing Avocet – Closed this summer for renovations

Willbrook Plantation – July 14-20

The Wizard Golf Links – May 18-19, Sept. 14-15