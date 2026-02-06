ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic tickets increase in price, on sale Monday

Tickets for the PGA Tour’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic have increased in price this year, and go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday.

New volunteer registration is also open for the event.

The third $4 million tournament is being played May 7-10 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Tickets are becoming available much later on the calendar than in previous years. They became available about six months in advance prior to the first two playings of the event, and are being released just three months before the tournament this year.

Daily tickets have increased in price from $50 to $65 for Thursday and Sunday rounds, $60 to $71 for Friday and Saturday rounds, and $30 to $44 for Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro-Am, which last year featured Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Vanna White, Rob Riggle and others, as well as Bill Murray, who did not play but was in attendance.

Both daily and weekly general admission tickets are available Monday.

Children 15-and-under will again be admitted free with a ticketed adult, while military and first responders will have access to two free tickets for Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro-Am, and discounted tickets for all four official tournament rounds.

Those looking for an upgraded experience will have three shared hospitality options to choose from in Carolina Club, Live Oaks Lounge, and the Clubhouse Lounge.

Carolina Club, located to the left of the 18th green, will provide views of the finishing hole and secondary views of the 10th hole. Live Oaks Lounge, located behind the 17th tee, will showcase 360-degree views, with site lines to holes 17, 16, 11, and 18.

Both Carolina Club and Live Oaks Lounge will include covered seating, TVs, upgraded restrooms, and food and beverage included in the ticket price.

The Clubhouse Lounge is the only ticket that allows access inside The Dunes Golf and Beach Club clubhouse and offers food and beverages for purchase. The climate-controlled lounge will provide tabled seating and access to indoor restrooms.

“The feedback from the PGA Tour players and their families has been very positive and we are proud of the identity and the momentum the tournament has built in such a short time,” said tournament director Darren Nelson in a tournament release.

New volunteer registration opened Thursday and willl remain open until all positions are filled. Returning volunteers may also still sign up.

Volunteer positions for those age 18 and older include gallery management, competition support, hospitality, operations, tournament services, players services, volunteer services, shuttles and more. Juniors and young adults ages 13-24 can register to be standard bearers.

To purchase tickets, register to volunteer, and to stay updated on tournament news, visit myrtlebeachclassic.com.

For questions regarding general admission tickets, upgraded hospitality tickets, or pro-am playing opportunities, email tickets@myrtlebeachclassic.com.