Youth is served: Several Myrtle Beach area courses join program offering juniors $5 rounds

Several courses in the Myrtle Beach area are taking part for a second year in a program that will help get youth on the course and likely help build a customer base in the market for decades to come.

Bank of America has partnered with the Youth on Course nonprofit to offer its ‘Golf with Us’ program for a second straight year, which offers juniors ages 6-18 access to rounds for only $5 for a year.

Several Grand Strand courses are participating to attract young players to the links.

Participating area courses include The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina, Aberdeen Country Club, Founders Club at Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach National Golf Club’s West and Southcreek courses, and The Links at Brick Landing.

Last year, nearly 100 kids from the Strand took advantage of the program.

Catering to youth is nothing new to the market.

For decades, area courses have offered a ‘Kids Play Free’ program that allows children, generally under the age of 17, to play free with a paying adult. Accessibility is offered at different times of year and times of day depending on the course.

Programs such as PGA Junior League Golf and a South Carolina Junior Golf Association tournament program are offered, Project Golf has a junior instruction program, the Carolyn Cudone Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Program existed for a couple decades, and The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas served youth for many years before suspending operations late in 2024. It may still be reborn after reorganization.

Several area courses also allow high school teams to play and practice at their facilities, and host junior tournaments.

Bank of America is funding the Golf with Us program in nearly 100 markets across the country, involving thousands of courses.

Under the program, children ages 6-18 can enroll in a free, one-year membership to Youth on Course courtesy of Bank of America. Enrollment is open at BofA.com/GolfwithUs until June 15 or once 150,000 new Youth on Course memberships have been granted.

Membership also includes registration in the USGA’s handicap index (GHIN) system, continued development and learning opportunities through the PGA of America REACH Foundation, and indoor play with $5 golf simulator rentals and a free lesson from a PGA pro at any Golf Galaxy and Dick’s House of Sport location.

There is a $25 cost to renew annual memberships in the Carolinas, with a current 20% discount offer courtesy of BofA.

Youth on Course is a nonprofit program established in 2006 that provides junior members with affordable golf opportunities at participating courses – generally $5 rounds – and has been most active in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The program also offers programs and benefits beyond golf, such as career preparation, leadership development and scholarships.

Bank of America has expanded its involvement in golf in recent years.

Last year, it became the presenting partner of the More Than Golf Invitational for female amateur golfers in partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation founded by legend Annika Sorenstam. BofA has partnered since 2002 with the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, which are backed by Augusta National Golf Club.

BofA serves as a Champion Partner of the Masters Tournament and has partnered with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur since 2019, hosting annual golf clinics for youth around Augusta, Georgia.