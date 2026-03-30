ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic adds champion incentive, legendary band, new celebs

The winner of this year’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will make the equivalent of nearly $1 million.

The PGA Tour event’s purse hasn’t increased from $4 million, but tournament co-title sponsor ONEflight International’s financial commitment has.

The private aviation company based in Denver is awarding a $250,000 flight credit to this year’s champion, who will earn $720,000 from the purse.

The third ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will feature 120 players and be played from May 7-10 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, with a pro-am featuring celebrities on May 6.

“I’ve always said, if I do something it’s got to be top notch or I don’t do it at all,” said ONEflight CEO and founder Ferren Rajput at a press conference Monday at The Dunes Club. “This is my objective here.”

ONEflight, which enhanced the Wednesday Pro-Am last year by flying in more than a dozen of its celebrity ambassadors to participate, including Kevin Costner and Kurt Russell, will also offer for the second year a five-hour flight credit to every player who makes the 36-hole cut.

Previous Myrtle Beach Classic winners have fared well following their victories, as both are currently ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Chris Gotterup won in 2024, while Ryan Fox won last year with a dramatic chip-in from 60 feet on the first playoff hole.

Myrtle Beach Classic tickets can be purchased by visiting myrtlebeachclassic.com.

Legendary band to perform

The ONEflight continues to upgrade its musical guests.

The Beach Boys will perform Friday night on the Ocean Lawn stage for all Friday round ticket holders.

The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and their iconic hit songs include ‘Good Vibrations,’ ‘Surfin’ USA,’ ‘California Girls,’ ‘Fun, Fun, Fun,’ and ‘Kokomo.’ They performed at the 2025 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach with special guest John Stamos, who will again be joining the band on stage at The Dunes Club.

“The Beach Boys continue to enjoy making music and bringing the California pop sound to audiences across the country,” said band founder and singer Mike Love in a tournament release.

The Beach Boys have lost a couple staples over the past year. Founding member Brian Wilson died last June, and 61-year touring member Bruce Johnston, a keyboardist and bassist, left the band earlier this year and has been replaced by Chris Cron.

Italian singer Benadetta Caretta, 29, will also be part of the Friday lineup. She has four albums to date and is noted for her soulful vocals and versatility. Rajput said she will be performing at the Carolina Opry the previous night on May 7, though she’s not yet on the Opry schedule.

Julio and the Saltines, a local cover band, will perform after play is concluded Saturday. The five-piece band features lead singer Julio Navarro and covers a wide range of music from rock to pop and country.

The concerts are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. each night.

The Beach Boys perform a concert. (Photo courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce)

Organizers have moved the first concert of the week to Friday after holding them on Thursday in the first two years.

In 2024, The Swingin’ Medallions and country duo Thompson Square performed, and in 2025, Chairmen of the Board and Tyler Hubbard, one-half of the Florida Georgia Line duo, took the stage.

New pro-am celebrities

Rajput announced that Russell will be returning to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am, and he added the names of a few other celebrities.

Robert Herjavec of the television show Shark Tank, and McLaren Racing Formula 1 team president Zak Brown and 2025 champion driver Lando Norris are scheduled to play.

ONEflight is the Official Private Aviation Partner of McLaren Racing through a multiyear agreement that began this year.

Stamos is also expected to be on the grounds for much of tournament week, though he won’t be playing in the pro-am, Rajput said.

“Every year there there’s going to be kind of be a mix of celebrities that we bring out,” Rajput said.

The Q returns

The Q at Myrtle Beach is returning for its third year, and for the first time it will exclusively feature YouTube golf creators competing over two rounds. The winner will receive a sponsor exemption into the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Play Golf Myrtle Beach has partnered with social media creators Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros to produce and distribute the series to their combined 2.5 million subscribers.

Round 1 will premiere on Horvat’s YouTube channel on Monday, April 27 and the Round 2 tournament finale will air on the Bryan Bros’ YouTube channel on Thursday, April 30.

The eight-player field will first compete in a series of head-to-head, one-on-one match play contests at Rivers Edge Golf Club. The winners of those matches will advance to Round 2 at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, where they will battle in a final stroke play shootout.

The Q won the PGA TOUR’s “Best In-Class Element” award after its debut in 2024.

New ambassador

The tournament has an official celebrity ambassador in 2026.

North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White of Wheel of Fortune fame has added a title to her participation for the third consecutive year.

White, who has co-hosted the popular television game show since 1982, has been a mainstay at the tournament. She played in the Wednesday Pro-Am in both 2024 and 2025 and has also attended several functions during tournament weeks, including being a speaker at the 2024 Ignite Women’s Brunch, 2025 Women’s Day Summit, and 2025 Pro-Am Pairings Party.

“Myrtle Beach is the Golf Capital of the World, and I am so thrilled to be here for the third season to be ambassador and to be there for whatever anybody needs,” said White, who announced Monday that the week of the tournament will be Myrtle Beach Week on Wheel of Fortune.

North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White speaks to the media Tuesday at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. (Alan Blondin photo)

Volunteer opportunities

Adult volunteers who work at least 24 hours at the tournament will be offered a deep discount at one of 22 golf courses on Monday, July 27. Volunteer registration will remain open at MyrtleBeachClassic.com until all positions are filled.

In addition to the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, courses that have partnered with the tournament to show appreciation for the more than 1,000 volunteers include Caledonia Golf and Fish Club, True Blue Golf Club, the four courses at Barefoot Resort, Heritage Club, Prestwick Country Club and Tidewater Golf Club.

Others are Arrowhead Country Club, Beachwood Golf Club, Blackmoor Golf Club, Brunswick Plantation, Legends Heathland Golf Course, Man O’War Golf Club, Oyster Bay Golf Links, The Pearl Golf Links, Sandpiper Bay Golf and Country Club, Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club, Wachesaw East Golf Club and The Wizard Golf Links.

Volunteers will be able to choose a course online on a first-come, first-served basis at a time to be determined following the event.

Volunteers aged 18 and older are being recruited for gallery management, competition support, hospitality, operations, tournament services, players services, volunteer services, shuttles and more. Registration also remains open for junior volunteers ages 13-24, including standard bearers.