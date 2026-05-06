Koepka willing to pay the price to return to the top of the PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka is accustomed to playing in the biggest golf events in the world.

The five-time major champion has played in 21 consecutive majors since the 2020 British Open was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet as the $20 million Truist Championship is being played in Charlotte, N.C., Koepka is in Myrtle Beach playing in the $4 million ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which tees off Thursday.

It’s a concession the former World No. 1 is willing to make in his attempt to return to the top of a PGA Tour.

Koepka gave up a lot to leave the LIV Golf tour after 3 1/2 years and rejoin the PGA Tour through its new Returning Membership Program.

The sacrifices reportedly included giving up five years of PGA Tour player equity shares, being excluded from the $100 million FedExCup bonus program for the 2026 season, and donating $5 million to charity.

His return under the program also meant starting from the bottom of the tour and having to work his way back up. He is forbidden from accepting sponsor exemptions into the tour’s lucrative $20 million Signature Events, such as the Truist, and he has yet to qualify for one.

“The way I look at it is I’m itching to get in [Signature events], but I’m accepting of where I’m at, and I understand that there’s prices to pay for coming back, and I’m willing to accept those and do whatever I have to do,” Koepka said Wednesday following his pro-am round at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Koepka spent two of the past three Thursdays lounging as an alternate at the host courses of the last two Signature Events, the RBC Heritage and last week’s Cadillac Championship, only to not get in.

“I knew this year was going to be challenging to even get in them,” Koepka said. “I kind of thought maybe by around U.S. Open, but to know that I’m kind of knocking on the door already is a good thing. Just the answer to everything is play better, and you’re in.”

Koepka is planning on playing three weeks in a row after going a month without playing in an individual stroke play tournament, as his only event since the Masters was a missed cut at the two-person team Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago.

He intends to play in the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania next week and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas in two weeks.

“It’s a great opportunity, I think the stretch that I’ve got. I’ve got three in a row here,” Koepka said. “Hopefully I can improve on my position, my standing and see where it’s at. Like I said, good golf takes care of everything else, and hopefully I will be in them soon enough.”

A strong finish in Myrtle Beach could set Koepka on a path towards qualification for the Memorial Tournament — the PGA Tour’s seventh Signature Event of the season — via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 standings, which reward players for short stretches of good play.

The Travelers Championship later in June is a final Signature Event opportunity before the season’s final major in July and FedExCup playoffs in August.

Koepka also felt it was important to play an individual event before the PGA Championship.

“I thought it was important to come out and play,” he said. “. . . I’m just itching to play. I don’t care where I’m playing as long as I’ve got a chance to tee it up out here, I’m extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity.

“It makes you feel good that you’re going to a great golf course before a major championship. I think that adds value and can really just give you a sense of where you are at.”

Brooks Koepka (right) plays in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Wednesday pro-am on May 6, 2026 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Photo by Gage Helms, MyHorryNews.com)

Koepka joined LIV Golf in June of 2022.

From late 2016 through his win in the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka finished in the top seven in 15 of his 24 majors played, winning his three PGA Championship and two U.S. Open titles in that time, along with four runner-up finishes.

Since his last major win, a tie for 12th is his best major finish in 11 events, which he accomplished at last year’s U.S. Open and the Masters in April. He has missed three cuts in his last five majors.

Though the results have certainly dropped off, Koepka said the past 3 1/2 years with LIV Golf hasn’t changed his approach to the game.

“I’ve always wanted to be the best. The drive has always been there. Nothing has changed. It was just a different place to play,” Koepka said. “. . . I want to get back to being the best player that I can be and try to give myself the opportunities to see those dreams come true. Whether they come true or not, who knows? But I’m going to give it my all for at least the next ten years.”

He said he has had to make adjustments for the way courses are prepared and set up on the PGA Tour compared to LIV with regards to firmness of greens, yardages and other conditions, and admitted to being nervous for his first couple tournaments in his return.

“I feel like I’ve played better than my results, I guess, the last little bit,” said Koepka, who played nine holes with Formula One driving champion Lando Norris in Wednesday’s celebrity pro-am.

Koepka said he told a few players on tour that he was planning to play in Myrtle Beach and they complimented The Dunes Club.

“It’s a great golf course,” Koepka said after seeing the entire course through a nine-hole practice round Tuesday afternoon and nine-hole pro-am Wednesday morning. “The greens are in phenomenal shape. It’s nice to see Bermuda (grass). Kind of comfortable with it, so that’s always good.

“But it’s a challenging golf course. I think especially with this wind. I think the wind is supposed to be up quite a bit [Thursday].”

Koepka, who was raised in Lake Worth, Florida, hasn’t been to Myrtle Beach since family vacations in his youth.

“I think most kids my age probably that lived on the East Coast or Florida came up here as a family trip,” Koepka said. “Yeah, it’s been a while. The place hasn’t changed, which is good to see. I like it.”

Koepka said his desire to return to the top of the game remains consistent this week.

“I’m trying to win the golf tournament,” Koepka said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”