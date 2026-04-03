The Grand Strand’s newest and largest indoor golf facility has opened in Little River

The proliferation of indoor golf on the Grand Strand continues.

The newest and largest facility has opened in Little River.

Pin Point Indoor Pickleball and Golf opened about a month ago in a former Sports Zone location.

It is owned by friends and partners based in Raleigh, N.C., and there is one other Pin Point in Raleigh.

The business has seven golf swing bays, each with a Trackman iO overhead launch monitor and simulator.

The Trackmans have more than 500 courses to choose from, a driving range, and a test center with diagnostics. Each bay can host at least six golfers.

Pin Point is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and bay rental is $40 per hour.

The Pin Point building is 47,000 square feet, according to general manager David Thurber.

Pin Point Indoor Pickleball & Golf features seven golf simulator bays and nine pickleball courts in Little River. (Alan Blondin photo)

It has six golf simulators to the right on the first floor with a chipping and putting green, as well as some tables for eating and drinking. To the left are nine pickleball courts featuring CusionX flooring, and a small pro shop and snack bar are near the entrance.

The business also has a full kitchen, full bar on a second floor that overlooks both the pickleball courts and simulator bays, and seventh golf bay upstairs that serves as a VIP bay. It also offers private event space.

The bar and restaurant are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and Pin Point has servers.

The menu includes several handhelds, flatbread pizzas, salads, and appetizers that include street corn dip, fried pickles, shrimp skewers, pretzel bites & cheese curds, and traditional bar apps such as wings, loaded fries, nachos, mozzarella sticks and sliders.

There are also fried doughnut holes and homemade banana pudding for dessert.

A bar and restaurant is featured on the second floor of Pin Point Indoor Pickleball & Golf. (Alan Blondin photo)

Adam Holmes, who joined Pin Point from North Carolina, is the on-site teaching pro and director of golf. He performs club fittings and has a workshop for club building, repair and regripping.

Memberships are available. A weekday membership has a $35 initiation fee and is $69 per month. It allows up to two hours per day and a total of six hours per week, and member guests are $10 per visit. A full membership has a $60 initiation fee and is $119 per month and allows up to two hours per day and a total of eight hours per week, and a $10 guest visit.

Leagues are available, and the first is a Myrtle Beach firefighter league.

Pin Point Indoor Pickleball & Golf director of golf Adam Holmes hits a shot in a golf simulator bay on April 1, 2026. (Alan Blondin photo)

For Pickleball, court rental is $60 per hour, and open play is $15 for two hours.

A casual membership has a $13 initiation fee and is $25 per month or $275 annually. It offers a discounted $40 court rental per hour or $10 open play for two hours. A committed membership has a $25 initiation fee and is $50 per month or $550 annually. It offers a $40 court rental per hour or $5 open play for two hours.

Team pickleball with 6-12 players per team is starting soon, with a registration deadline of Saturday.

A golf-pickleball combo membership is $140 per month with a $70 initiation fee and includes the perks of both the full golf and committed pickleball memberships.

Thurber said he has been a restaurant operator for more than two decades on the Grand Strand and was told by his US Foods representative about Pin Point.

He decided to apply and joined the company in September during construction, which lasted approximately nine months from July through February.

“I looked online and looked at the Raleigh location and I was like, ‘It seems like a nice change of pace,’ ” said Thurber, who plays golf and is starting to play pickleball.

The business website is myrtle.pinpointindoor.com and the phone number is 843-352-4035.

Pin Point Indoor Pickleball & Golf features seven golf simulator bays and nine pickleball courts in Little River. (Alan Blondin photo)

Indoor golf expanding

Pin Point is joining three other indoor golf training, practice and entertainment facilities on the Grand Strand that all opened in the past 20 months. They cover the north, central and south Strand.

Mashie Golf Institute is in Myrtle Beach, Performance Indoor Golf is in Pawleys Island, and Golfluent is in Little River. Mashie and Performance Indoor Golf opened late in 2024, while Golfluent opened early in 2025.

Each business includes at least three golf simulators equipped with launch monitors and other features.

While Mashie and Performance Indoor Golf primarily feature a membership model, Golfluent is more about entertainment and rents the bays for a time period.

Additionally, Golftopia Myrtle Beach is a separated golf simulator room that opened early in 2025 inside a BurgerFi restaurant in south Myrtle Beach.

Another indoor facility called Net Par in Shallotte, N.C., which will feature four hitting bays as well as a bar and restaurant, has a planned grand opening Memorial Day Weekend.

Topgolf introduced the concept of golf under a roof to the Myrtle Beach area in 2019, but it is an open-air facility.

PopStroke, which opened at Broadway at the Beach in March 2024, has two putting courses designed by Tiger Woods outdoors, but its restaurant and bars are under a roof.