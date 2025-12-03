How an Indiana family is bringing indoor golf to the north end of the Grand Strand

Kurt Terry has annually vacationed in Brunswick County, N.C., with his Indiana family for the past three decades.

After marrying his wife Amanda 17 years ago, he introduced the area to her and her family, including her son and daughter Garret and Courtland Wood, and they joined in on the family vacations.

They have collectively decided that annual visits aren’t enough, and they want to make a lasting impact by introducing a new business concept to the golf-heavy area.

Kurt and Amanda have purchased a Net Par indoor golf facility franchise that they are opening in Shallotte, and Garret and Courtland have moved to Calabash to operate it.

The building that will house it is under construction and they anticipate opening in late January or early February.

“He introduced my mom, my brother and I eventually [to the area] when we joined his family and we’ve just loved this area for years,” Courtland said. “And we love that it has such a strong golf environment, and the tourism community is such a fun thing to be involved with as well.”

A new building in Shallotte will host a few businesses, including a Net Par indoor golf franchise (Courtland Wood photo)

What is Net Par?

Net Par will be a 3,300-square-foot indoor golf facility and bar/restaurant featuring Trackman simulator technology in four hitting bays with a putting green.

The bar will feature several TVs showing sports and there will be a 700-square-foot outdoor patio with tables and seating.

Net Par’s franchise menu generally features flatbread pizzas; handheld sandwiches such as Italian Beef, Classic Italian and Turkey Pesto; and shareables such as chips and dip, pretzels, pulled pork nachos, skillet meatballs and chicken satay skewers.

“I like to think of it as we’re more than just a golf facility, we’re really just a year-round social spot for golfers of all skill levels and people who really don’t even golf at all, they just want something to do or somewhere to hang out,” said Courtland, who anticipates having live music on the patio.

The interior of a Net Par indoor golf franchise in Omaha, Nebraska (submitted photo)

Net Par will be open to the public and will offer corporate memberships and multiple levels of individual and group memberships, as well as multiple leagues including those for women, couples and juniors.

Bays can be booked at NetPar.golf or by calling the facility.

The cost of a bay is expected to be similar to other Net Par locations, approximately $60 per hour on weekdays and $80 per hour on weekends, though pricing hasn’t been entirely determined. Courtland recommends up to six players per bay.

A true family business

Kurt has been a recreational golfer since his youth and his hometown of Chesterton, Indiana, which is near Chicago, has a Net Par, which gave him the idea of bringing one to the north Strand.

Courtland has an advertising and marketing background and will be the general manager and marketing director, while Garret has an IT background and will handle technology issues as the assistant manager.

Courtland’s fiance, Josh Tremblay, is a software developer. “Josh isn’t an official employee but I definitely will be calling him if something is up with the Trackman technology,” Courtland said.

Courtland and Garret’s younger sister, Lena Terry, who is in high school back in Chesterton, will be working at Net Par during summers.

“It’s a family affair,” Courtland said. “Technically we’re a franchise, but this really is my dad and my mom’s brainchild. . . . He was kind of like, ‘What if we take this idea and we place ourselves down there? It seems like a great environment for this.’ ”

Garret (left) and sister Courtland Wood will operate the new Net Par indoor golf facility in Shallotte, N.C. (Courtland Wood photo)

Net Par will be in one of four units in a brand new building at 4636 East Coast Lane in Shallotte.

The family first looked at existing buildings to lease, but the best option ended up being a new building being erected by Sun Coast Partners, which is customizing the unit to Net Par’s specifications and needs.

“All of them didn’t feel like the right fit for us, and we just happened to drive by this construction site that was just starting,” Courtland said. “A lot of the feedback we’ve heard is people thanking us for putting this in Shallotte specifically because they’re like, ‘We don’t have to travel a ton of time to go somewhere to do something, we have something now local and for us.’ ”

One of four

Net Par is joining three other indoor golf training, practice and entertainment facilities on the Grand Strand that all opened in the past 16 months. They cover the north, central and south Strand.

Mashie Golf Institute is in Myrtle Beach, Performance Indoor Golf is in Pawleys Island, and Golfluent is in Little River. Mashie and Performance Indoor Golf opened late in 2024, while Golfluent opened early in 2025.

Each business includes at least three golf simulators equipped with launch monitors and other features.

While Mashie and Performance Indoor Golf primarily feature a membership model, Golfluent is more about entertainment and rents the bays for a time period.

A Net Par indoor golf franchise is opening in Shallotte, N.C. (submitted photo)

Topgolf introduced the concept of golf under a roof to the Myrtle Beach area in 2019, but it is an open-air facility.

PopStroke, which opened at Broadway at the Beach in March 2024, has two putting courses designed by Tiger Woods outdoors, but its restaurant and bars are under a roof.