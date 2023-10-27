Spooky shots, Black Friday fun and NYE bubbly: Celebrate upcoming holidays with night golf events

Ghoulish golf will be played in the darkness of All Hallows Eve, and a couple other upcoming holidays will feature night golf events at Beachwood Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach.

The course is hosting nine-hole Glow Vibe Golf events on Halloween, Black Friday and New Year’s Eve, as you will be able to ring in 2024 while hitting shots on the golf course.

“We’re trying to make it fun and worthwhile, and make it a social and enjoyable event,” said Beachwood head pro Larry Panther.

The Halloween tournament on Tuesday begins at 7 p.m., Black Friday on Nov. 24 begins at 6 p.m., and New Year’s Eve begins at 10 p.m.

The Halloween and Black Friday events are $55 per player and have maximum fields of 72 golfers, while the New Year’s Eve event is $75 per player with a max of 144 players, and small champagne bottles, fireworks and other New Year’s Eve items are included in the price.

“You’ll get to tell everybody, ‘The last thing I did in 2023 was hit a golf ball, the first thing I did in 2024 was hit a golf ball,’ ” Panther said.

The format for each event is a four-person nine-hole scramble with two teams per hole. Singles will be paired with others. Each player receives two glow balls and the carts are lit up as well.

On Halloween, there will be a putting contest at 6:30 with a 6:15 registration for golfers in costume with a free round at Beachwood on the line. Raffle tickets for a pair of Skoni golf shoes are $2 each or six for $10.

“We’re trying to make it a Halloween event but everyone won’t be required to wear a costume,” Panther said. “We have some prizes but it’s more of a social event. That’s the whole crux of these events, it’s more of a social event and activity. We try to make it fun and enjoyable.”

Beachwood Golf Club is hosting Glow Vibe Golf night tournaments.

Each event will have $4 themed drink specials. For Halloween, there is a Count Chocula featuring Whipped Cream Vodka and Hot Chocolate, Rotten Apple featuring Jim Beam Apple and Apple Cider, and Dragon Kiss Shot featuring Fireball with a splash of Cranberry. A Blood Red tomato basil soup will also be offered.

The clubhouse and carts are also being decorated for Halloween.

Register online for the Halloween Glow Golf event.

Beachwood began hosting Glow Vibe Golf events in the spring and they continued through the summer, and the course intends to continue hosting them in 2024.

There is another Glow Golf event in the area before the new year.

The eighth annual Bourbon Street Glow Golf Charity Tournament will be held Dec. 2 at Pine Lakes Country Club, though it is limited to 18 four-person teams and is sold out.

It benefits the charity of Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist Mark Bryan, which is Carolina Studios – Kids On Track For Success. It provides musical instruments and lessons for underprivileged youth, and Bryan will perform a concert with friends at Bourbon Street Bar & Grille following golf that will be open to the public.