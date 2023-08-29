85.8 F
Myrtle Beach
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Hurricane Idalia cancels fourth round of the Myrtle Beach World Am. How tournament organizers are adjusting

The 40th version of the world's largest single-site golf event features more than 3,200 players on 52 Grand Strand courses.

By Alan Blondin
A participant in the 2023 Myrtle Beach World Am hits a shot in Monday's opening round. (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

The expected imminent arrival of Hurricane Idalia has led organizers of the 40th PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship to cancel Thursday’s fourth round.

The world’s largest single-site golf tournament features more than 3,200 players this year and is being played on 52 Grand Strand courses.

The event will be cut from 72 to 54 holes for most players, with Wednesday morning’s third round now being the final round prior to Friday’s championship 18 holes playoff for flight winners at the Grande Dunes Resort Course, which is still scheduled to be played.

Participants can still party each night, as the World’s Largest 19th Hole expo and cocktail party at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center is still scheduled to be held each night through Thursday featuring food, drinks, entertainment, activities, merchandise and exhibitors.

Idalia intensified to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday morning and is projected to possibly be a Category 3 storm when it hits the Gulf Coast of Florida before moving into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Rain checks are being awarded from Thursday’s host course for each player. They will need to be picked up at the third round host course when scorecards are turned in Wednesday. The rain check can be used this week and even Thursday if courses are playable for a recreational round.

Tournament organizers can be reached with any questions at 800-833-8798 or via email through the World Am website.

Golf and hotel leader, innovative digital marketer are joining the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame

