Travis Dutcher
Head Professional – The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort
- Years at the course: 7
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 18
- Years in the golf industry: 19
- Birthplace/Hometown: Edmeston, New York
- College: Southern Vermont College/Golf Academy of America
- Affiliation: PGA of America
- Favorite hole at your course: No. 8, par-5, 543 yards: “It’s a shorter par-5 that is easily reachable in two. Especially if the wind is with you. It’s a hole that if you’re not playing well leading up to that hole, it can get you back on track with hopefully an eagle or birdie.“
- Favorite thing about your course or club: “The back screened-in porch. Looking over the water and being able to see holes No. 9 and No. 18 as golfers play each hole is fun to watch while enjoying a meal.”
- Strangest request from a customer: “It would probably be a guest of a member asking if we could add ice to our pool to cool it down in the middle of July.”
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “The craziest thing that I have witnessed was someone drove their vehicle onto the cart path and drove around the clubhouse thinking it was the exit. Luckily there was no damage anywhere and no one was hurt. Just maybe the driver’s self-esteem.”