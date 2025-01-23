Snow-covered Grand Strand courses are assessing when they can reopen. The latest updates

All of the golf courses in the Myrtle Beach golf market were forced to close this week due to freezing temperatures and a snowstorm overnight Tuesday.

Many were closing beginning Monday to protect greens from frigid temperatures and anticipated wintry precipitation.

Most expected to be closed for three to four days, though some planned to shut down even longer, such as Tidewater Golf Club, which was planning to be closed from Monday until Saturday.

But with up to 6 inches of snow covering courses since Wednesday morning, most now expect to be closed until at least Sunday.

At least six Grand Strand courses – Thistle Golf Club, Crow Creek Golf Club and four courses at Ocean Ridge Plantation – were planning to remain open until weather conditions forced them to close, which is what occurred with Tuesday night’s storm.

For many courses, it is at least their second stretch of being closed this month, as temperatures have been at or below 32 degrees for many nights over the past few weeks.

Many golf course owners have purchased green covers since 2018, when a number of courses were forced to close in the spring or summer to repair damage from a condition known as winterkill on their greens.

The covers are meant to protect greens from freezing temperatures in the hopes of preserving their conditions for the busy spring golf season.

These are the days the following courses plan to be closed or hope to reopen. In most cases, conditions are being monitored and reopening dates could be later than anticipated.

These are being constantly updated as information becomes available:

_ Barefoot Resort’s four courses – Love, Norman, Fazio and Dye – will be closed through Sunday

The driving range at Barefoot Resort is covered in snow on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 (Alan Blondin photo)

_ Sea Trail Resort’s three courses will be closed through at least Sunday

_ Legends Resort’s five courses, including three on-site at Legends Resort as well as Oyster Bay Golf Links and Heritage Club, are closed through at least Saturday

_ After initially hoping to keep six south-end courses open continuously, Founders Group International closed all of its 21 courses from Monday afternoon through Saturday, at least.

FGI hopes to reopen some courses as early as Sunday afternoon, and acknowledges some won’t reopen until at least Monday.

FGI courses are Pawleys Plantation; Tradition Club; River Club; Litchfield Country Club; Willbrook Plantation; Founders Club at Pawleys Island; TPC Myrtle Beach; Wild Wing Plantation; Burning Ridge Golf Club; Myrtle Beach National’s West, Southcreek and King’s North courses; Pine Lakes Country Club; International World Tour Golf Links; Myrtlewood Golf Club’s Palmetto and PineHills courses; Grande Dunes Resort Course; River Hills Golf Club; Aberdeen Country Club; Colonial Charters Golf Club; and Long Bay Club

International World Tour Golf Links was covered in snow on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 (Alan Blondin photo)

_ Mystical Golf’s two courses – Man O’War Golf Links and The Wizard – are closed at least through Friday and likely through Saturday

_ Caledonia Golf & Country Club is closed through Sunday

_ True Blue Golf Club is closed through Sunday

_ The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina is closed through at least Friday. The golf shop was scheduled to remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

_ International Club of Myrtle Beach is closed through at least Friday

_ Blackmoor Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ The Pearl Golf Links is closed through at least Friday

_ Prestwick County Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Wachesaw East Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Crown Park Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Carolina National Golf Club is closed through at least Friday, though Winding River Grille in the clubhouse will reopen Friday for public dining

_ Glen Dornoch Golf Links is closed through at least Friday

_ Brunswick Plantation is closed through at least Friday. The pro shop will be open daily 8 a.m.-noon

_ Beachwood Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Meadowlands Golf Club is closed through at least Friday though the pro shop will be open Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

_ Diamondback Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ River Oaks Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Arrowhead Country Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Arcadian Shores Golf Club is is closed through at least Friday

_ Valley Club at Eastport is closed through at least Friday

_ Lockwood Folly Country Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Eagle Nest Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Azalea Sand Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Whispering Pines is closed through at least Friday

_ Rivers Edge Golf Club is closed through at least Friday

_ Crow Creek expects to be closed through Saturday

_ Tidewater is closed through at least Friday

_ The par-3 Aero Club is closed through at least Friday

_ The four courses at Ocean Ridge Plantation – Leopard’s Chase, Tiger’s Eye, Panther’s Run and Lion’s Paw – will reopen when conditions allow

****** This story will be updated as reopening information becomes available.