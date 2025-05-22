Golf Digest and PGA Tour Superstore are bringing tournaments to the Myrtle Beach area

The Golf Digest Open is visiting Tidewater Golf Club on June 20, with the end goal being a complimentary golf trip to Ireland.

The one-day event is one of eight qualifiers at highly regarded courses across the country for the Golf Digest Open national championship, which will be held Sept. 7-9 at Streamsong Golf Resort in Florida.

The Golf Digest Open has a two-person team best ball stroke play format, in which each golfer plays their own ball with the best score on each hole counting as the team score.

The top three teams net and gross advance from the regional qualifier, with the winning teams earning free entry to the national championship. All teams are automatically entered in both divisions.

The winning team in each division in the national championship will win a golf trip to Ireland courtesy of Irish Golf Tours, which includes four nights lodging in Killeen Castle Resort and Lodge cottages.

The entry fee of $300 per player includes what organizers estimate is $600 worth of gifts from Cobra, Puma and other tournament partners, range balls, food & beverage, prizes, raffles and sweepstakes. Players can register at the tournament website.

Players must be at least 21 years old. Teammates can be replaced at least seven days before the qualifier, and players can opt out of receiving any prizes that affect amateur status.

For second- and third-place teams in regionals, the Golf Digest-subsidized national championship entry fee is $500 per player and includes two tournament rounds, a round at The Chain 19-hole short course, two nights accommodations at Streamsong Resort, meals at the welcome reception and awards lunch, and additional F&B credit.

The other regional qualifying sites are Chambers Bay (University Place, Washington), Desert Willow Firecliff Course (Palm Desert, California), Buffalo Creek (Rockwall, Texas), The Glen Club (Glenview, Illinois), Lake of Isles South Course (North Stonington, Connecticut), The Governors Club (Brentwood, Tennessee), and The Seawane Club (Hewlett, New York). Three have already been played.

Players can enter more than one qualifier if they fail to qualify.

PGA Tour Superstore is hosting The Hammer Challenge

Playing off the commercial success and inspired by the TGL indoor league that was broadcast in primetime by ESPN, PGA Tour Superstore is hosting its own similar team competition called The Hammer Challenge from 5-8 p.m. Sunday.

It’s a one-day three vs. three tournament at all PGA Tour Superstore locations, including one in Myrtle Beach and one in North Myrtle Beach. The format will consist of three golfers per team playing four-hole matches. A team captain can register a team online or in stores, and spots are limited.

Teams will compete on simulated versions of some of the country’s famous golf courses including Quail Hollow Club (host of 2025 PGA Championship), Bethpage Black (host of the 2025 Ryder Cup) and Muirfield Village (host of the Memorial Tournament).

Entry is $150 per team and includes gifts and prizes including $450 in PGA Tour Superstore gift cards for first place and $150 per team in gift cards for second.