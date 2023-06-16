Believe it or not, Ripley’s has opened a miniature golf course in Myrtle Beach that is creative and bold

Ripley’s has added miniature golf to its family attractions in Myrtle Beach, and as you might expect the course is unlike any other.

Ripley’s Crazy Golf is a block from the longstanding Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on Ocean Boulevard between 9th and 10th Avenues North and had a grand opening ribbon-cutting Friday morning.

The three-floor indoor neon glow light course features holes with a zip-line, 360-degree loop, billiards, pinball and Skee-Ball, and is meant to challenge your skills while providing a fun time.

The miniature course is just the second mini golf attraction under the Ripley’s name and first indoor Crazy Golf brand. It opened in conjunction with Ripley’s Illusion Lab and joins Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Mirror Maze, Believe It or Not!, and the Super Fun Zone arcade along Ocean Blvd.

The sixth hole at Ripley’s Crazy Golf. (Photo by Alan Blondin)

According to the company:

Ripley’s Illusion Lab: It’s the second one in the company and allows you to change your perspective, challenge your senses, and spark your curiosity as you engage with optical, photographic, and interactive illusions. Visitors are invited to step into optical trickery and view things from a new and bizarre perspective.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure: Find yourself where murder mystery comes alive through the twists and turns of a haunted manor that has been rebuilt for 2023. Can you find the clues needed to catch the killer or will you become the next victim?

Ripley’s Mirror Maze: Is now bigger and more immersive in 2023 with endless mirrored hallways, infinity rooms, and surprises.

The third floor of Ripley’s Crazy Golf. (Photo by Alan Blondin)

Ripley’s Crazy Golf, Ripley’s Illusion Lab, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Mirror Maze, Ripley’s Super Fun Zone, and Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, which has been a mainstay on Ocean Blvd. since 1976, are open daily all summer from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ripley Entertainment has grown to include more than 100 attractions in 10 countries with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditoriums, Guinness World Records attractions, aquariums, WaxWorks, traveling shows, and now miniature golf.

Crazy Golf is $16.99 per player but can be bundled with other Ripley’s attractions for discounts.

Believe It or Not! was repainted this winter, while Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach at Broadway at the Beach has a new Sloth Valley exhibit.