Most Grand Strand courses to close multiple days due to another stretch of freezing temperatures

Most of the golf courses in the Myrtle Beach golf market will be closing beginning Monday to protect greens from frigid temperatures and possible wintry precipitation.

Most of those are expected to be closed for three to four days, though some will be shut down even longer, such as Tidewater Golf Club, which will close Monday afternoon and plans to reopen Saturday.

For many courses, it will be their at least their second stretch of being closed this month, as temperatures have been at or below 32 degrees for many nights over the past couple weeks.

Many golf course owners have purchased green covers since 2018, when a number of courses were forced to close in the spring or summer to repair damage from a condition known as winterkill on their greens.

The covers are meant to protect greens from freezing temperatures in the hopes of preserving their conditions for the busy spring golf season.

At least the following courses are closing for multiple days next week. In most cases, conditions are being monitored and reopening dates could be either sooner or later than anticipated:

_ Barefoot Resort’s four courses will be closed Monday through at least Wednesday. The three resort courses – Love, Norman and Fazio – could reopen sometime Thursday. The Dye Club is scheduled to reopen Friday.

_ Legends Resort’s five courses, including three on-site at Legends Resort as well as Oyster Bay Golf Links and Heritage Club, are closed Monday afternoon through Thursday.

_ Sea Trail Resort’s three courses will close Monday afternoon through Thursday.

_ After initially hoping to keep six south-end courses open continuously, Founders Group International will now close all of its 21 courses from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, at least.

Maintenance crews will be tarping greens behind the final groups teeing off no later than 11 a.m.

The company will assess reopening Thursday. “It’s not looking good, though,” said FGI director of sales and revenue Justin Binke on Friday.

FGI courses are Pawleys Plantation; Tradition Club; River Club; Litchfield Country Club; Willbrook Plantation; Founders Club at Pawleys Island; TPC Myrtle Beach; Wild Wing Plantation; Burning Ridge Golf Club; Myrtle Beach National’s West, Southcreek and King’s North courses; Pine Lakes Country Club; International World Tour Golf Links; Myrtlewood Golf Club’s Palmetto and PineHills courses; Grande Dunes Resort Course; River Hills Golf Club; Aberdeen Country Club; Colonial Charters Golf Club; and Long Bay Club.

_ The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina will close at noon Monday with plans to reopen sometime Friday. The golf shop will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

_ International Club of Myrtle Beach will close after tee times through noon Monday and plans to reopen at noon Thursday.

_ Blackmoor Golf Club will be closed beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday through at least 11 a.m. Thursday.

_ Caledonia Golf & Country Club is closed Monday afternoon through Thursday.

_ True Blue Golf Club is closed Monday afternoon through Thursday.

_ The Pearl Golf Links is closed Monday until Friday afternoon

_ Prestwick County Club is closed Monday through Thursday.

_ Wachesaw East Golf Club is closed Monday through Wednesday and will attempt to reopen as early as 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

_ Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club is closed from Monday afternoon until noon Thursday.

_ Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club is closed Monday afternoon through Wednesday, with plans to reopen Thursday morning

_ Crown Park Golf Club is closed Tuesday and Wednesday with plans to reopen at noon Thursday.

_ Carolina National Golf Club is closed Monday through Thursday, though Winding River Grille in the clubhouse will be open for public dining.

_ Glen Dornoch Golf Links will be closed at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

_ Brunswick Plantation will be closed Monday through Wednesday and will assess Thursday as it approaches. Pro shop will be open daily 8 a.m.-noon.

_ Beachwood Golf Club is closed at least Tuesday and Wednesday

_ Meadowlands Golf Club will close at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

_ Diamondback Golf Club plans to close Monday and reopen either Friday or Saturday.

_ River Oaks Golf Club closed Monday through Thursday, expecting to reopen around 10 a.m. Friday

_ Arrowhead Country Club is closed Tuesday and Wednesday

_ Arcadian Shores Golf Club is closed Monday afternoon through Wednesday

_ Valley at Eastport is planning to be closed Tuesday through Thursday

_ Lockwood Folly Country Club is planning to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

_ Azalea Sands Golf Club is planning to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

_ Tidewater will close Monday afternoon and plans to reopen Saturday.

_ The par-3 Aero Club will be closed Monday through Thursday and will reopen as early as Friday.

_ As of Saturday afternoon, the operators of Whispering Pines Golf Club, Thistle Golf Club, Eagle Nest Golf Club and Crow Creek Golf Club were still assessing if and when they would close.

_ The operators of Ocean Ridge Plantation’s four courses have not responded to multiple messages seeking information.

****** This story will be updated as closing and reopening information becomes available.