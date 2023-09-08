86.1 F
Meet the Pros

Zack Atkinson, general manager, Wild Wing Plantation

Zack Atkinson

General Manager – Wild Wing Plantation

  • Years at the course: 2
  • Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 12
  • Years in the golf industry: 16
  • Birthplace/Hometown: Hartsville, SC
  • College: Coastal Carolina University
  • Affiliation: PGA of America
  • Favorite hole at your course: No. 15, par-5, 519 yards: “The par-5 tips out at 519 yards and provides one of the most challenging approach shots on the course. With a well-struck drive, you could have an opportunity to play away from trouble on your approach, or you could risk it all and go for the green.
  • Favorite thing about your course or club: “My favorite thing about Wild Wing is the lack of houses on the course.”
  • Strangest request from a customer: “I’ve been asked by a customer to allow disc golf on the Avocet course.”
  • CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “We have had someone hit a hole in one on a par-4, No. 14!”

