Zack Atkinson
General Manager – Wild Wing Plantation
- Years at the course: 2
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 12
- Years in the golf industry: 16
- Birthplace/Hometown: Hartsville, SC
- College: Coastal Carolina University
- Affiliation: PGA of America
- Favorite hole at your course: No. 15, par-5, 519 yards: “The par-5 tips out at 519 yards and provides one of the most challenging approach shots on the course. With a well-struck drive, you could have an opportunity to play away from trouble on your approach, or you could risk it all and go for the green.“
- Favorite thing about your course or club: “My favorite thing about Wild Wing is the lack of houses on the course.”
- Strangest request from a customer: “I’ve been asked by a customer to allow disc golf on the Avocet course.”
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “We have had someone hit a hole in one on a par-4, No. 14!”