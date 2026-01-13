Report: Horry County Schools to purchase golf facility in Little River

Horry County Schools is planning to purchase the Harbour View Golf Complex in Little River, according to MyHorryNews.com.

The purchase would result in the closing of the complex – which includes an 18-hole par-3 course, driving range and miniature golf course – to become an education and/or operations facility for the school district.

Joe Burch, Horry County Schools Executive Director of Capital Projects, confirmed the pending purchase of Harbour View on Monday, Jan. 12, according to MyHorryNews, a partner of On The Green Magazine.

The property off U.S. 17 Bypass in Little River is approximately 37 acres and the purchase price will be more than $5.9 million, MyHorryNews reported.

Harbour View Golf Complex in Little River is reportedly being purchased by Horry County Schools (Alan Blondin photo)

The HCS Board of Education approved the purchase unanimously during its school board meeting Monday night, according to the newspaper.

The owners of Harbour View have been planning to close the facility for at least a few months. A proposal to rezone Harbour View to make way for a single-family housing development was deferred by the Horry County Planning Commission in October.

Harbour View Golf Complex in Little River, which includes a miniature golf course, is reportedly being purchased by Horry County Schools (Alan Blondin photo)

The loss of Harbour View, which has been part of the north Strand golf scene for more than three decades, would leave two par-3s on the Grand Strand – The Aero Club Short Course and Tupelo Bay Golf Center.

Aero Club has 18 par-3 holes, lights for night play and speakers throughout the property playing music, and is located near the Myrtle Beach International Airport on U.S. 17 Business.

Tupelo Bay in Garden City features an 18-hole executive course consisting of par-3 and par-4 holes, a nine-hole par-3 course, a driving range with turf and mats, a practice putting green and bunker, and areas for disc golf and foot golf.

The Grand Strand also features Cane Patch Driving Range in Myrtle Beach, which had a par-3 course that closed in 2017, multiple indoor facilities that have opened in the past two years with another expected to open in Shallotte, N.C., within the next couple months, Golftopia, Topgolf and PopStroke.