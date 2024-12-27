Eltoria Renwick
Head Golf Professional – True Blue Golf Club
- Years at the course: 3
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 19
- Years in the golf industry: 17
- Birthplace/Hometown: Whitmire, South Carolina
- College: Francis Marion University
- Affiliation: PGA of America
- Favorite hole at your course: No. 18, par-4, 437 yards: “It is such a good risk-reward finishing hole. The fairway is wide open off the tee, but the way the tee boxes are designed, you are looking directly at the water while you are teeing off. You can get aggressive off the tee and hit your tee ball down the left side and have a shorter approach into the green or you could play it safe and hit it down the right side, but have a longer and harder approach shot into the green. It is a good hole to finish on if the match is tied.”
- Favorite thing about your course or club: “My favorite thing at the course are the Finn Scooters. They are such a good time. I recommend everyone trying them if you have never rode on them before.”
- Strangest request from a customer: “When I was over at Caledonia, Charlie Rymer and Kevin Kisner both asked if they could arrive at the golf course on their boats before their rounds.”
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “A guy dressed up as Elvis jumped in the pond on 18 after having a few beers on the back porch.”