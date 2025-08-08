Brian Eckley
Head Professional – Thistle Golf Club
- Years at the course: 4.5
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 9.5
- Years in the golf industry: 25
- Birthplace/Hometown: Woodbridge, Virginia
- Affiliation: PGA of America
- Favorite hole at your course: Stewart No. 4, par-5, 543 yards: “A short par-5 dogleg right over water. It’s a risk-reward hole. The farther right you hit the tee shot without going into the water rewards with a shorter second shot. Eagle putts to double bogey putts are a possibility.”
- Favorite thing about your course or club: “A few things. The appreciation of our owners updating and putting money back into Thistle Golf Club. They want the best and do not hesitate to spend the money. From the stacked sod bunker system that’s nearly completed for all 27 holes, range bar that has been a huge hit with outdoor fire pit and seating, greens renovation for all three nines with new bridges on MacKay and Cameron, and a waterfall feature between the clubhouse and bag drop. The clubhouse is absolutely stunning. Money was not spared when constructing this hurricane-proof building. We get a lot of cool compliments on the televisions over the men’s urinals and my personal favorite is the women’s locker room sinks being blue mosaic. Also appreciation for the staff. They all enjoy working here and it shows with their enthusiasm towards the guests.”
- Strangest request from a customer: “Do we rent shoes? Or the question of, how much frost did you get!”
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “Two holes in one from the same Hickory Stick (loyalty card member) guest in seven days.”