Thursday, December 26, 2024
Golf on Christmas? These Myrtle Beach area courses will be open with limited hours

The courses are all ending their tee times at 11 a.m.

By Alan Blondin
Eagle Nest Golf Club (18th hole pictured) will be open on Christmas Day (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Alan Blondinhttp://onthegreenmagazine.com

For most, Christmas is a day for family, festivities and celebration.

On the Grand Strand, it can also be a day for golf.

While it’s not as many as it was a handful of years ago, at least three courses are open on Christmas Day – all on the north end of the Strand.

Azalea Sands Golf Club, Beachwood Golf Club and Eagle Nest Golf Club are all scheduled to be open, albeit with limited hours.

All three are stopping tee times at about 11 a.m., and with the limited times and so few courses available, the tee times are in demand.

As of Monday afternoon, the three courses had very little availability remaining.

Azalea Sands is scheduled to be open from 8-11 a.m. and is charging $40 per player, Beachwood is open from 8-11 a.m. and is charging $50, and Eagle Nest is double teeing from 9-11 a.m. and is charging $38.

All three have discounts for local players.

It will be a chilly day on the fairways.

The temperature in North Myrtle Beach is predicted to be 40 degrees at 8 a.m. according to Weather.com, and will rise to the mid-50s by early afternoon.

