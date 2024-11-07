76 F
Myrtle Beach
Friday, November 8, 2024
Meet the Pros

Tom Van Hoogen, Head Golf Professional, Grande Dunes Resort Course

By Alan Blondin
Tom Van Hoogen

Head Golf Professional – Grande Dunes Resort Course

  • Years at the course: 3
  • Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 22
  • Years in the golf industry: 31
  • Birthplace/Hometown: Dublin, New Hampshire
  • College: Coastal Carolina University
  • Affiliation: PGA of America
  • Favorite hole at your course: No. 14, par-3, 220 yards: “Amazing view of the Intracoastal Waterway and it is a tough but well-designed hole.”
  • Favorite thing about your course or club: “The newly renovated clubhouse. We have had so many golfers comment on the improvements and how good it looks.”
  • Strangest request from a customer: “Had a customer ask what the weather was going to be like six months out.”
  • CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “A golfer let his grandson drive the cart. The junior then ran into a granite hole sign, breaking it. No injuries, just an expensive mistake.”

