Tom Van Hoogen
Head Golf Professional – Grande Dunes Resort Course
- Years at the course: 3
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 22
- Years in the golf industry: 31
- Birthplace/Hometown: Dublin, New Hampshire
- College: Coastal Carolina University
- Affiliation: PGA of America
- Favorite hole at your course: No. 14, par-3, 220 yards: “Amazing view of the Intracoastal Waterway and it is a tough but well-designed hole.”
- Favorite thing about your course or club: “The newly renovated clubhouse. We have had so many golfers comment on the improvements and how good it looks.”
- Strangest request from a customer: “Had a customer ask what the weather was going to be like six months out.”
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “A golfer let his grandson drive the cart. The junior then ran into a granite hole sign, breaking it. No injuries, just an expensive mistake.”