Grand Strand Tournament Calendar 2025

Winter 2025: Founders Club at Pawleys Island Weekly Winter League, Tuesdays, began Nov. 5, nine holes, 2:30 p.m. shotgun start, two-person gross scramble format, $28 weekly includes skins, closest to pin, finger food and happy hour pricing after round. Call 843-237-2299 or email fcpiproshopstaff@gmail.com

Feb. 22: Fiddler on the Green: A Long Bay Symphony Golf Tournament, Arcadian Shores Golf Club, 10 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format, $125 entry per player. Male, female and mixed flights. Entry deadline Feb. 7, call Long Bay Symphony 843-448-8379

Feb. 22: Fifth TGS Scholarship Tournament to for students at The Georgetown School of Arts & Sciences, Heritage Club, four-person captain’s choice, entry fee of $100 per player includes breakfast buffet, lunch, two drinks and range balls, raffle, 7 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m. shotgun start. Each member of winning team receives 4-day cruise for two. Call Sandy Martin at 843-520-4359

Feb. 24: Athletes Against Bullies 2-Man Charity Scramble, Pine Lakes Country Club, 8 a.m. double tee, two teams paired for score verification, $500 entry per two-player team, Feb. 23 calcutta party, $15,000 prize fund based on 120 players, registration closes Jan. 20 or when sold out, benefits the Nick Lowery For Youth Foundation, register at www.birdease.com/aabmb2025

Feb. 27: Founders Club at Pawleys Island Scramble, 9 a.m. shotgun start, entry fee of $55 per player and $30 for Founders Club members includes lunch at the turn or post-golf, door prize drawing. Gift Cards for placing teams. Call 843-237-2299 or email duane.ratcliffe@foundersgolf.com

Feb. 28-March 2: Dustin Johnson World Junior, elite international 54-hole invitational, TPC Myrtle Beach, free entry for spectators

March 1: 2nd Shallotte Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament, Brunswick Plantation, entry fee of $100 per player includes lunch, goodie bag and range balls, 10 a.m. tee off, 3 p.m. awards ceremony

March 3: Waterway House Sports & Spirits Charity Tournament, to benefit the Waterway House rebuilding effort, Azalea Sands Golf Club, 10 a.m. shotgun start, 8:30 a.m. registration and silent auction begins, entry fee of $150 per player includes lunch, welcome gifts including logoed tumbler and golf glove, and awards ceremony. $40 mulligan package includes 2 mulligans, entry in on-course contests and four-night hotel stay

March 10-12: True Linkswear World Am Q-School, 54 holes, played on numerous Grand Strand courses, $359 entry fee includes more than $10,000 in prizes, gifts such as True Linkswear golf shoes, on-course skills contests, multiple flights, chance to win free entry into World Amateur Handicap Championship

March 16-18: General Hackler Championship collegiate event, hosted by Coastal Carolina University, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club

March 31: Spring Shootout at The Dye Club, Barefoot Resort Dye Club, presented by MM Golf and Travel, two-player team scramble, tee times begin at 11:25 a.m., men’s and mixed divisions, $98 per player includes lunch, on-course contests, prizes, raffle. Contact Mackey Miles at 843-602-5477 or mackey@mmgolfandtravel.com

April 17-19: Palmetto High School Golf Championship sponsored by Keiser University College of Golf, up to 48 teams from across the country, 54 holes at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, True Blue Golf Club and Tradition Club

April 14: Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am, Barefoot Resort Dye Club, spectator tickets available through the House of Blues and Ticketmaster

April 27: Swing For The Cure for ALS, Indigo Creek Golf Club, four-person team captain’s choice, tax-deductible entry fee of $110 per player or $400 per foursome includes breakfast, BBQ lunch, silent auction, raffle, 50/50, prizes for top 2 teams in each division & longest drive. Register by March 1 to receive free mulligans and raffle tickets. $40 mulligan package includes entry into $10,000 putting challenge and on-course contests, as well as multiple gifts including a vacation package.

April 30: Third Fore The Kids Golf Classic, Sea Trail Resort Byrd Course, four-person team scramble, 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee of $200 per player includes breakfast, cocktails, awards dinner and program, April 29 kickoff part at Patio’s Tiki Bar & Grill in Little River ($35 tickets also available separately). Several former NY Jets players scheduled to appear. Benefits the Mary Lyons Foundation Carolina Chapter, which grants wishes to children facing terminal or life-threatening illnesses

May 8-11: Myrtle Beach Classic, PGA Tour event, $4 million purse, 72 holes, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club

May 19-21: GolfBuddy Veterans Classic, multiple Grand Strand courses, 54-hole two-person team event, teams must include a veteran, eight flights, entry fee of $359 per player includes welcome gifts and prizes

May 27-31: 42nd National Retired Military Golf Classic, ABCD scramble, must be active or retired military, seven courses, entry fee of $450 for males and $415 for females includes welcome reception, Alabama Theatre show, prizes and contests

June 11: South Carolina Firefighters Foundation Tournament, Legends Resort Moorland Course, 8 a.m. tee off, four-person scramble, $100 per player entry fee includes breakfast

June 13-14: LPGA Amateur Golf Association, two-person Team Championship national major, Barefoot Resort Dye Course, 36 holes, scramble and fourball formats. Become a member of the Myrtle Beach chapter for between $65-$120 depending on age and affiliation at its website. The local chapter has more than 100 social and golf events

July 14: Myrtle Beach Battle of the Bars, Arrowhead Country Club, four-person team scramble, entry fee of includes breakfast, lunch & dinner provided by Jiggy’s Bistro & Catering, visit www.SEUPromotions.com

July 17-19: Family Golf Week includes Father & Son Team Classic, Family Division Tournament, 54-hole two-person team events, multiple courses. Entry fee of $845 for returning teams, $895 for new teams. Register by Jan. 15 to receive a free round at one of six courses

Aug. 25-29: Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship, 72/90-hole individual handicapped stroke-play event, gross division, approximately 50 courses

Oct. 6: 2nd Battle of the Bars North, Azalea Sands Golf Club, visit www.SEUPromotions.com

Oct. 31-Nov 1: Second Myrtle Beach Celebrity-Am Weekend, Pine Lakes Country Club, entry fee of $2750 per foursome includes celebrity pairing, swag bags, lunch on course, post-round BBQ, eight tickets to both Oct. 31 meet and greet reception and Nov. 1 awards ceremony, $75 mulligan package per player. Celebrities include actors, musicians, former NFL, NBA, LPGA members. Organized by SEU Promotions. Benefits McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research at Seacoast

Nov. 17: 2nd Battle of the Bars South Charity Scramble, Heritage Club, 12:30 p.m. double tee starting times, 11 a.m. bloody mary bar, 5:30 p.m. awards ceremony, entry fee of $600 per four-person team includes welcome gift, $50 per player mulligan package includes 2 mulligans per player, on-course contests and four-night hotel stay. Benefits local chapter of the United States Submarine Veterans’ Gift-a-Vet Foundation helping local veterans. Contact Tom Gutoskey at tomg.seupromotions@gmail.com or 440-364-1378

Nov. 18-21: 11th Style Driver Fall Classic, 72 holes, different format daily, multiple courses, handicap event, entry fee of $449 per player includes prizes and gifts

All year 2025: LPGA Amateur Golf Association, Myrtle Beach chapter, become a member for between $65-$120 depending on age and affiliation at the association website. The local chapter has more than 100 social and golf events. Tournament chair Michelle Livernois mrlivernois@aol.com

All year 2025: Amateur Players Tour, skins and closest to the pin optional cash games in all events, tour membership is $135 and is valid for 365 days, contact tournament director Jeff Helms at jeffhelms@aptgolf.org or 843-238-7105

All year 2025: Pin High Am Tour’s Major Ed Empower the Veterans Tour, to celebrate veterans and first responders, five divisions, contact tournament director Mike Raushenberger mike@phatgolf.net and 563-554-0228

All year 2025: American Singles Golf Association Grand Strand Chapter, multiple golf and social events monthly

