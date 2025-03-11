66.1 F
Ryan McCarty, General Manager, Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club

By Alan Blondin
Ryan McCarty

General Manager – Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club

  • Years at the course: 23
  • Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 24
  • Years in the golf industry: 24
  • Birthplace/Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • College: Slippery Rock University (Pa.)
  • Favorite hole at your course: No. 2, par-5, 579 yards: “A very long par-5 where all hazards come into play. It has waste bunkers and water along the fairway to the green.”
  • Favorite thing about your course or club: “My favorite part of the facility is our staff.  We take great pride in customer service.”
  • Strangest request from a customer: “A handicap flag after a hurricane.”
  • CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “A car was in a retention pond adjacent to our parking lot.”

