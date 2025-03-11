Ryan McCarty
General Manager – Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club
- Years at the course: 23
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 24
- Years in the golf industry: 24
- Birthplace/Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- College: Slippery Rock University (Pa.)
- Favorite hole at your course: No. 2, par-5, 579 yards: “A very long par-5 where all hazards come into play. It has waste bunkers and water along the fairway to the green.”
- Favorite thing about your course or club: “My favorite part of the facility is our staff. We take great pride in customer service.”
- Strangest request from a customer: “A handicap flag after a hurricane.”
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “A car was in a retention pond adjacent to our parking lot.”