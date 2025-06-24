It’s the time of year for aeration on Grand Strand courses. See when each layout will close for it

Late spring and summer in Myrtle Beach means it’s time to aerate greens on area golf courses.

So most layouts will close for up to a week in order to promote healthy conditions, particularly on greens.

Aerating is the process of punching holes in the turf.

The aeration process helps relieve compaction caused by heavy traffic on grass, controls the buildup of thatch (old plant material that accumulates at the soil surface), and promotes the health of grass roots by allowing air, water and nutrients to more easily reach them.

Top-dressing with sand in the aftermath of an aeration fills the holes to help the green surface remain relatively flat and smooth as the turf repairs.

In order to find courses that are in the best condition this summer, here is the aeration closure schedule for the Grand Strand for the remainder of 2025:

2025 Aeration Schedule (dates are subject to change)

Aberdeen Country Club – July 15-21

Arcadian Shores Golf Club – May 26-30

Arrowhead Country Club – May 21-Aug. 20, closes one of three nines for 3-4 weeks each

Azalea Sands Golf Club – July 1

Barefoot Resort Dye Club – June 16-20

Barefoot Resort Fazio Course – June 2-6

Barefoot Resort Love Course – July 21-25

Barefoot Resort Norman Course – July 7-11

Beachwood Golf Club – May 21, June 19, Aug. 9

Blackmoor Golf Club – June 4-6

Brick Landing – June 23-24, Aug. 13

Brunswick Plantation – June 23-25, Aug. 13

Burning Ridge Golf Club – Aug. 5-11

Caledonia Golf & Fish Club – June 16-20

Carolina National Golf Club – May 25-31

Colonial Charters Golf Club – June 10-16

Crow Creek Golf Club – June 3, Sept. 2

Crown Park Golf Club – May 29-30, July 24

Diamondback Golf Club – July 8-9

Dunes Golf & Beach Club – June 9-15

Eagle Nest Golf Club – May 20, July 29

Founders Club at Pawleys Island – June 17-23

Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links – June 11-12

Grande Dunes Resort Course – Aug. 5-11

Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina – June 30-July 1

Heritage Club – June 30, July 31

International Club of Myrtle Beach – June 23-24

Legends Resort Heathland – June 23-25

Legends Resort Moorland – July 7-9

Legends Parkland – July 21-23

Leopard’s Chase at Ocean Ridge Plantation – June 24-28

Lion’s Paw at Ocean Ridge Plantation – June 27-30

Litchfield Country Club – Aug 5-11

Lockwood Folly – late May, July 16

Long Bay Club – July 29-Aug. 4

Man O’War Golf Course – May 19-20, Sept. 3-4

Meadowlands Golf Club – May 26-27, Aug. 4-8

Myrtle Beach National King’s North – back 9 closed, front 9 closed July 15 for renovations

Myrtle Beach National SouthCreek – June 17, June 24

Myrtle Beach National West – July 1, July 8

Myrtlewood Palmetto – June 26-July 2

Myrtlewood PineHills – June 24-30

Oyster Bay Golf Links – June 23-25

Panther’s Run at Ocean Ridge Plantation – June 3-7

Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club – July 22-28

Pearl Golf Links East Course – June 23-27, Aug. 5-9

Pearl Golf Links North Course – June 30-July 4, Aug. 5-9

Pearl Golf Links West Course – June 16-21, Aug. 5-9

Pine Lakes Country Club – July 15-21

Prestwick Country Club – July 13-17

River Club – July 15-21

River Hills Golf & Country Club – July 22-28

River Oaks Golf Club – No aeration

Rivers Edge Golf Club – June 9-12

Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club – June 9-11, July 28-30

Sea Trail Byrd Course – July 20-23

Sea Trail Jones Course – June 8-10

Sea Trail Maples Course – closed for renovations

Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club – June 23-24

Thistle Golf Club – No aeration, McKay 9 closed for renovations, 18 holes open

Tidewater Golf Club – Aug. 5-11

Tiger’s Eye at Ocean Ridge – June 10-14

TPC Myrtle Beach – June 24-July 1

Tradition Club – July 8-15

True Blue Golf Club – June 10-14

Wachesaw Plantation East – June 17-19

Wellman Club – June 7-8

Wedgefield Country Club – June 25-27

Wild Wing Avocet – June 17-23

Willbrook Plantation – June 24-July 1

The Wizard – May 27-28, Sept. 8-9

World Tour Golf Links – July 8-14