Study: 2024 Myrtle Beach World Am had an economic impact of $17 million. The details

The 2024 PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship generated a total economic impact of $17.1 million for the local economy, based on Destinations International (DI) calculations.

The tournament held the final week of August brought in $11.1 million in direct impact and $6 million in non-direct and induced spending, according to DI, which tournament operator Golf Tourism Solutions calls the world standard for measuring the effect events have on communities.

The 41st annual event attracted 2,971 players from 49 states and 17 foreign countries, according to GTS, the marketing and technology agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach golf market.

It’s the largest single-site golf tournament in the world and was held on more than 50 courses.

Among the highlights of the 2024 event, according to GTS:

● The field included 2,664 men and 307 women.

● 94% of the players and guests attending the tournament traveled from outside Brunswick, Horry and Georgetown counties, including eight from Australia.

● The largest group of international players came from Canada (39), with Portugal (14) and Italy (13) also being well represented.

● 24% of the participants were first time visitors to Myrtle Beach

● The oldest player was 91 years old, and the youngest was 17.

● Upendra Modak of Charlotte, N.C., won the tournament in his ninth appearance in an 18-hole playoff of 60 flight winners.

● Over 20,000 hotel room nights were reserved, equating to 38,282 visitor days.

● There were three holes-in-one.

● 25% of tournament participants flew into Myrtle Beach International Airport.

● During tournament week, the World Am generated 240,904 social media impressions and 166,452 organic views.

The 2024 World’s Largest 19th Hole at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center featured 55 exhibitors and 21 restaurants. (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

The World Am features the World’s Largest 19th Hole golf expo and cocktail party for participants and guests for four nights at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and GTS said total attendance was 10,386.

The 19th hole included 55 exhibitors, 21 area restaurants serving attendees complimentary food, and drinks, interactive games, and live entertainment.

The 2025 World Am is scheduled for next Aug. 25-29.