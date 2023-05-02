Todd Barker
Director of Golf – Eagle Nest Golf Club
- Years at the course: 2
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 2
- Years in the golf industry: 40
- Birthplace/Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
- College: Northern Kentucky University
- Affiliation: PGA of America
- Favorite hole at your course: No. 4, par-3, 266 yards: “The challenge of reaching the green with my 3-wood.”
- Favorite thing about your course or club: The challenge of the entire course.
- Strangest request from a customer: An offer to buy my 6-foot long Callaway Big Bertha driver.
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “Someone complaining about the speed of the greens being too fast!!“