Reopening of course a significant milestone in the resurrection of Sea Trail Resort

The Byrd Course at Sea Trail Resort reopened Saturday after being closed for five months for comprehensive renovations, marking another realization in the multifaceted resurrection of the three-course property.

Major renovations of Sea Trail’s other two courses – designed by Rees Jones and Dan Maples – are expected over the next couple years.

The Jones Course also underwent some improvements to conditions while remaining open over the summer.

Course improvements are only part of millions of dollars of investments being put into the 2,000-acre resort in Sunset Beach, N.C., for projects that are completed, ongoing or planned.

A redesigned clubhouse for the Byrd and Jones courses is set to soon open, and a Village Activity Center is in the midst of renovations.

The building and renovation projects began in earnest with the purchase of Sea Trail by a quartet of new owners over the past 19 months.

The Sea Trail Golf Resort Management, LLC company is composed of Riptide Builders owners Robert Hill and Donald Bean, Golf Trek package company owner Parker Smith, and new Rivers Edge Golf Club and International Club of Myrtle Beach owner Sandesh Sharda.

They closed on purchases of the resort in March and November of 2023 – with Sharda coming onboard following the earlier purchase.

East Coast Golf Management was hired to oversee day-to-day operations for the resort’s three golf courses, two clubhouses, convention center and Village Activity Center.

East Coast also manages Rivers Edge, Wachesaw Plantation East Golf Club and International Club, and has a total of 23 courses in its marketing cooperative that includes the Myrtle Beach Golf Trail.

The Byrd Course

The Byrd Course is a 6,650-yard Willard Byrd design that opened in 1990.

Golf course architect Tim Cate, whose designs include Thistle Golf Club and the Leopard’s Chase and Tiger’s Eye layouts at Ocean Ridge Plantation, where he’s been based, oversaw the partial redesign and renovations on the Byrd Course while working alongside Sea Trail director of agronomy Stephen Donahue.

The Byrd Course has new TifEagle Bermudagrass greens and Tahoma 31 grass collars, as well as renovated bunkers using the Billy Better Bunker method for improved drainage and conditioning. Some bunkers were removed to improve the flow of the layout.

Playing conditions will benefit from an extensive cleaning, root removal, and irrigation and drainage improvements.

Waste bunkers were added for a new strategic element and to assist course maintenance.

The Sea Trail Resort Byrd Course reopened Saturday after a five-month renovation project. (Photo courtesy of Sea Trail Resort)

Cart paths were reconstructed, the bag drop area was upgraded, bridges were replaced, and extensive landscaping added hundreds of palm trees, shrubs and ornamental grasses.

All of Sea Trail’s courses received or are receiving bathroom renovations; irrigation system upgrades; new flags, flagsticks and cups; updated signage; and underground trash cans every couple tee boxes.

The Jones course has received cart path repairs and the rerouting of the 18th hole to go past Sunset Cove, while the primary and overflow parking areas at the Maples Course clubhouse were resealed, coated, and striped.

Other projects

Most of the renovated and new food and beverage outlets have or will have a Sunset Beach name and theme.

The rebuilt clubhouse will host a daily breakfast buffet and house Sunset Prime steakhouse for dinners.

A rendering of the Prime Steakhouse bar in the new Jones-Byrd clubhouse at Sea Trail Resort.

A turn house called Sunset Cove is open within the bottom floor of the Jones-Byrd clubhouse that has been completely renovated. It can provide food and drinks to golfers making the turn or following their round.

Extensive renovations to the convention center have been completed and include the creation of the 55 Bistro Bar & Grill – a bar, restaurant, lounge and game room with 40 large-screen TVs and NFL games through an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Renovation work is ongoing on the Village Activity Center (VAC) that will feature a pool, covered tiki bar called Sunset Tiki, and casual food offerings.

New rental units have been completed in the past 18 months at Sawmill within the resort near the clubhouse, and the Villas at Seaside just outside the resort.

Sawmill consists of 27 three-bedroom units that have six queen beds each, while Seaside consists of nine two- and three-bedroom units with multiple bedding.

A 150-room hotel is planned in a few years adjacent to the convention center.