Several Myrtle Beach area golf courses are catering to youth with a program offering $5 rounds

Several courses in the Myrtle Beach area are taking part in a program over the next year that will likely help build a customer base in the market for decades to come.

Bank of America partnered with the Youth on Course nonprofit to launch its ‘Golf with Us’ program last week, which offers juniors ages 6-18 access to rounds for only $5, and several Grand Strand courses are participating to attract young players to the links.

Participating area courses include The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina, Aberdeen Country Club, Founders Club at Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach National Golf Club’s West and Southcreek courses, Sea Trail Golf Club’s Byrd, Jones and Maples courses, and The Links at Brick Landing.

Catering to youth is nothing new to the market.

For decades, area courses have offered a ‘Kids Play Free’ program that allows children, generally under the age of 17, to play free with a paying adult. Accessibility is offered at different times of year and times of day depending on the course.

Programs such as PGA Junior League Golf and a South Carolina Junior Golf Association tournament program are offered, Project Golf has a junior instruction program, the Carolyn Cudone Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Program existed for a couple decades, and The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas served youth for many years before suspending operations late last year. It may be reborn after reorganization.

Several area courses also allow high school teams to play and practice at their facilities, and host junior tournaments.

Bank of America is funding the Golf with Us program in nearly 100 markets across the country and expects to support more than 50,000 kids.

“By offering new opportunities for Grand Strand kids to play golf here in our backyard, we are empowering kids and creating a positive impact in our community through the transformational power of sports,” said Kelly Tyler of Bank of America Myrtle Beach in a press release.

Under the program, children ages 6-18 can enroll in a free, one-year membership to Youth on Course courtesy of Bank of America. Enrollment is open at BofA.com/GolfwithUs until May 24 or once 75,000 new Youth on Course memberships have been granted.

Membership also includes registration in the USGA’s handicap index (GHIN) system and continued development and learning opportunities.

The program also includes instructional opportunities in select markets throughout the spring, summer and fall through a series of free clinics featuring professional golfers, athletes and celebrities. The Grand Strand doesn’t yet have any set dates for clinics.

“When kids get involved in sports, they learn first-hand about achieving their goals and develop lifelong skills that help them thrive,” said Davie Tyrie, Bank of America’s President, Marketing, Digital & Specialized Consumer Client Solutions, in the release. “By working with Youth on Course to help make golf more accessible, we’re helping grow the sport while also making a positive impact in our communities.”

Junior golfers walk on a practice putting green. (Bank of America provided photo)

Bank of America has expanded its involvement in golf in recent years.

This year, it became the presenting partner of the More Than Golf Invitational for female amateur golfers in partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation founded by legend Annika Sorenstam. BofA has partnered since 2002 with the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, which are backed by Augusta National Golf Club.

BofA serves as a Champion Partner of the Masters Tournament and has partnered with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur since 2019, hosting annual golf clinics for youth around Augusta, Georgia.

Youth on Course is a nonprofit program established in 2006 that provides junior members with affordable golf opportunities at participating courses – generally $5 rounds – and has been most active in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The program also offers programs and benefits beyond golf, such as career preparation, leadership development and scholarships.

More than 2,000 courses across the U.S. are Youth On Course partners.