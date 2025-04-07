Meet the influencers, pros and juniors vying for a ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic start through The Q

The Q at Myrtle Beach, which earned a PGA Tour award for the inaugural event last year, again features eight well-known content creators and social media influencers, along with eight juniors, amateurs and aspiring tour pros.

The innovative 16-player event is a qualifier for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic being played May 8-11 at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

The 18-hole qualifier was played March 3 at TPC Myrtle Beach.

The winner will be revealed when a highlight video for the event airs on YouTube at noon on May 5. The video is a product of Play Golf Myrtle Beach and PGA Tour Studios.

The Q received the PGA Tour’s 2024 “Best-In-Class Element” award, which recognizes the tournament for creativity, audience engagement and impact on the game.

In last year’s The Q, Matt Atkins (-3) defeated content creator George Bryan IV in a playoff and tied for 46th in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. Last year’s highlight video on YouTube garnered more than 1 million views.

The 16-player field

Content creators

George Bryan IV: The South Carolina native has played in three PGA Tour events, including the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after receiving a sponsor exemption, making one cut. He is half of the popular Bryan Bros Golf along with brother Wesley.

Fat Perez: The Virginia native finished 14th at 9-over par in the 2024 The Q. He played NCAA Division III golf and was an accountant before creating golf content during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Finch: From England, Finch began using YouTube as a teaching pro on a driving range and now has about 720,000 subscribers on the platform. He tied for sixth at 1 over in the 2024 The Q, and participated in the $100,000 skins game at Solina Golf Club.

Micah Morris: He has more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube but struggled in the inaugural The Q, finishing last with a 14-over 86. He competed in the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic last year.

Ben Kruper: The Virginia native known as “The Pause King” started Ben Kruper Golf on Youtube about a year ago and has been in videos with Grant Horvat, the Bryan Bros, Good Good and Micah Morris. He won the Good Good Desert Open with Ashton Gaulin.

Roger Steele: The in-venue host of the TGL golf league from Chicago is a scratch handicap and member of the Creator Council. He started HIPE MEDIA, which is focused on growth of the game, storytelling, and connecting with local communities, and has been in Myrtle Beach for a youth golf fundraiser.

Kyle Berkshire: The three-time World Long Drive Championship winner in 2019, 2021 and 2023 owns the record long drive of 579.6 yards. He has 221,000 subscribers on YouTube and played collegiately at North Texas.

Sean Walsh: He is part of the YouTube golf group Good Good. The Texan played at Gonzaga University, played professionally on the Korn Ferry Tour, competed in the Creator Classic and caddied in last year’s The Q.

Content creators who participated in the 2025 The Q at TPC Myrtle Beach. (Golf Tourism Solutions image)

Aspiring tour pros

Patrick O’Brien: He got into The Q by winning the Myrtle Beach professional qualifier, holing a chip shot on the final hole to shoot 2-under 69 at Thistle Golf Club. He attended Coastal Carolina and was a program director for the First Tee of the Coastal Carolinas.

Joe Hooks: The Detroit native who played at Wayne State has competed on the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour, which promotes diversity in pro golf.

Andrew Swanson: The Bluffton native is a college golfer at Clemson who is ranked 265th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He finished second at the Steelwood Collegiate last year.

Nathan Franks: The Roebuck native is a college golfer at South Carolina and is ranked 82nd in the World Amateur Rankings. He won two collegiate events in 2024. He fractured his elbow in a team bus accident on the way home from one of the wins.

Drew Sykes: The Coastal Carolina University freshman and native of Littlehampton, England is ranked 267th in the European Golf Rankings.

Tyler Watts: The 17-year-old is ranked sixth in the American Junior Golf Association’s rankings and finished third last year in both The Q and Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship. He is committed to Tennessee, won the 2023 Jones Cup Invitational and was the runner-up to Trevor Gutschewski in the 2024 U.S. Junior

Trevor Gutschewski: The 2024 U.S. Junior champion from Nebraska has signed to play at Florida. His father, Scott, played in the inaugural ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic last year, and along with his brother, Luke, the three played in the same group for the first two days of a 2024 Korn Ferry Tour event.

Jake Albert: The Auburn commitment from Blacksburg, Virginia, tied for second at the 2024 Junior PGA Championship and tied for fourth last month in the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, and is 19th in AJGA rankings.