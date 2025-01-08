Several Myrtle Beach area courses are closed due to frigid temperatures. See the latest updates

A number of Myrtle Beach area golf courses will be getting a break over at least the next few days due to frigid temperatures.

The idea is to shut the courses down now, during a slow period for play while the weather is not conducive for the game, in the hopes that the care they are receiving will help them be in optimal shape for the busy spring season.

Many courses are installing green covers to protect the grass on putting surfaces with overnight temperatures projected to go as low as 25 both Wednesday and Thursday night, according to weather.com.

Overnight temperatures are expected to break 30 just once in the next eight days, with daily highs in the 40s or 50s.

So some courses have closed or will close Wednesday, with anticipated reopenings on Friday or thereafter. The scheduled reopenings are weather-dependent.

Among the courses closing:

Barefoot Resort & Golf’s four courses – the Dye, Fazio, Love and Norman courses – are all closed Thursday with intentions to reopen Friday.

Tidewater Golf Club closed Tuesday with an anticipated reopening that has been extended to Sunday.

Long Bay Club is scheduled to be closed Thursday through Sunday.

The King’s North Course at Myrtle Beach National will be closed Thursday.

Legend Resort’s Moorland and Parkland courses will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Thursday with an anticipated reopening by 11 a.m. Friday. Legends’ Heathland Course, which isn’t deemed to require covers because there are fewer trees and shade on the greens, has a tentative 11 a.m. shotgun start Thursday.

Oyster Bay Golf Links will be closed Thursday.

Heritage Club will be closed Thursday.

Rivers Edge Golf Club closed Wednesday and expects to reopen Friday morning.

Brunswick Plantation & Golf Resort will be closed Thursday and Friday with plans to reopen at noon Saturday. The pro shop will be open from 8 a.m.-noon Thursday and Friday.

Crown Park Golf Club will be closed Thursday. The pro shop will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Pearl Golf Links closed Wednesday and plans to reopen Friday afternoon.

Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club is closed Thursday and plans to reopen at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Wachesaw Plantation East is closed Thursday and Friday. Pro shop will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.

International Club of Myrtle Beach is closed Thursday and Friday, plans to reopen Saturday morning

Aero Club par-3 is closed Thursday and Friday.

****** This article will be regularly updated as more information about course closures and reopenings becomes available.