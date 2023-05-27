Anthony Little
Head Professional – Pawleys Plantation
- Years at the course: 4
- Years in the Myrtle Beach market: 7
- Years in the golf industry: 7
- Birthplace/Hometown: Erie, Pennsylvania
- College: Penn State Behrend
- Affiliation: PGA of America
- Favorite hole at your course: No. 12, par-4, 383 yards: “It is a short par-4 but it’s the first hole on the back nine where you start to see the marsh. If you hit your tee shot in the fairway, the second shot is my favorite on the course. You see all of the Spanish moss draped oak trees behind the green and the marsh beyond.”
- Favorite thing about your course or club: “How active and busy it is. There is always some event going on each day and people are constantly walking through the clubhouse.“
- Strangest request from a customer: “To remove an alligator that was crossing the road. A customer called in one day that was playing the golf course and an alligator was crossing the road in front of them. They called and asked us to remove it so they could keep playing. Unfortunately we live in an area where this can happen and we just leave them be.“
- CRAZIEST thing that has ever happened at your course: “The craziest thing that has happened here was Jack Nicklaus coming down for our 30th anniversary. I never thought I would be able to meet him but we had a big celebration at the club and Jack came down. He had lunch with some of our members and rode the golf course and gave us some recommendations for improvements. The day was capped off with a dinner gala in which he was interviewed about his thoughts on golf and his life.“