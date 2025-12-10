ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic again recognized by PGA Tour in awards presentations

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic was again a finalist in 2025 for a PGA Tour “Best Of” award, though it was not selected as a winner this year.

After winning the PGA Tour’s 2024 “Best-In-Class Element” award for its innovative feature, The Q at Myrtle Beach, in its inaugural year, The Q again warranted recognition from the tour.

Because of the innovative qualifying event, the Myrtle Beach Classic was one of three finalists for the 2025 “Best Special Event” award that was announced Wednesday, along with the BMW Championship and Procore Championship for its Caddie Challenge, a light-hearted caddie competition.

The BMW Championship, one of three playoff events in August featuring a $20 million purse, won for its 1,000-attendee limited-access Kickoff Concert featuring the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Jonas Brothers held on site at Caves Valley Golf Club. The tour said the concert “created a uniquely personal and immersive experience” that reflected “the tournament’s prestige, energy and community spirit.”

The Myrtle Beach Classic’s 2024 “Best-In-Class Element” award recognized the $4 million tournament for creativity, audience engagement and impact on the game.

The Q at Myrtle Beach was a 16-player qualifier for the tournament featuring social media golf influencers and content creators as well as aspiring professionals. A highlight show on YouTube garnered big audiences in each of the event’s first two years, and it’s expected to return in 2026.

In 2024, the Myrtle Beach Classic was one of 10 tournaments to receive awards out of 41 eligible events, and was the lone first-year event and dual-field event to be recognized.

The Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club has been one of the more innovative events on the tour schedule.

In addition to The Q, A-list Hollywood celebrities participated in the Wednesday pro-am this past May including Kevin Costner and Kurt Russell, to much fanfare.

A pair of post-round concerts were held for all ticketed patrons at The Dunes Club featuring Chairmen of the Board and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

South Carolina wasn’t shut out of the awards, as the $20 million RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island was named the “Most Fan First Event.” The April tournament has long been recognized as one of the top party stops on the PGA Tour.

The tour said of the tournament: “The RBC Heritage sets the standard for a fan-forward event by providing a world-class experience for every attendee, regardless of ticket type. With a diverse array of ticket options and hospitality venues, fans enjoy premier amenities, seamless logistics, engaging activities and exceptional viewing opportunities throughout the tournament. With ‘Plaid Nation’ making up the event’s loyal fanbase, the event has become a week-long celebration rooted in Southern hospitality.”

The Waste Management Phoenix Open was named the “Event of the Year” for the sixth time, including the fourth in the last five years. The award recognizes a tournament that excels in every facet of the event, from fan and player experience to charitable impact and title sponsor integration/activation.

The new “Spirit of the PGA Tour Award,” which acknowledges an inspiring level of commitment to stage an event under unique or challenging circumstances, recognized TGR Live (Host Organization of The Genesis Invitational) and the Century Club of San Diego (host organization of the Farmers Insurance Open). They collaborated to relocate The Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego due to devastating wildfires that significantly impacted the area around normal host Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.

The third ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will be held this upcoming May 7-10.

The top PGA Tour award winners and finalists in 2025:

_ Event of the Year – Winner: WM Phoenix Open; Finalists: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, John Deere Classic

_ Most Fan First Event – Winner: RBC Heritage; Finalists: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Travelers Championship

_ Best Special Event – Winner: BMW Championship (orchestra-Jonas Brothers concert); Finalists: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (The Q), Procore Championship (Caddie Challenge)

_ Best Charitable Impact and Inclusion – Winner: John Deere Classic; Finalists: Charles Schwab Challenge, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

_ Best Title Sponsor Integration – Winner: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson; Finalists: FedEx St. Jude Championship, 3M Open