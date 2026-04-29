Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka commits to ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic has attracted its biggest name to date in its three-year history.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has committed to play in the $4 million PGA Tour event at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club next Thursday through Friday, May 7-10, according to tournament organizers.

Koepka has won three PGA Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2023, and two U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018.

He will use the tournament as a tune-up to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania from May 14-17.

Koepka has won a total of nine PGA Tour events, and the former No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking is currently ranked 59th in 2026 FedExCup points on tour and 126th in the OWGR.

After spending 3 1/2 years on LIV Golf, Koepka, 35, rejoined the PGA Tour this year through a new program instituted by the PGA Tour to allow LIV golfers to return.

He is an alternate for the $20 million Truist Championship being played simultaneously with the ONEflight at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, and is not allowed to accept a sponsor exemption into a signature PGA Tour event as part of his return agreement. So it’s unlikely he’ll get into the more lucrative event.

Thus far this season, Koepka has made five cuts in eight PGA Tour starts with four top-20 finishes, highlighted by a tie for ninth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and a tie for 12th at The Masters Tournament. He also tied for 13th at The Players Championship and tied for 18th at the Valspar Championship.

A number of other notable golfers have also already committed to the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Major champions Webb Simpson and Danny Willett, nine-time PGA Tour winner and 2026 U.S. Presidents Cup Team Captain Brandt Snedeker, and teenager Blades Brown are all expected to participate.

Harry Higgs, a victim to Ryan Fox’s 50-foot chip-in on the first hole of a playoff last year, along with fellow runner-up Mackenzie Hughes, will try to regain the form he had in Myrtle Beach last May.

Higgs has failed to record a top-20 in 19 PGA Tour events since his close call at The Dunes Club.

Harry Higgs hits a shot during the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Twin brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, 25, of Denmark, are also committed, though Nicolai may still earn his way into the Truist Championship through this week’s Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster Course in Florida.

Nicolai is ranked No. 37 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has four professional wins, while Rasmus is ranked 60th in the OWGR and has five professional wins.

Brown returns to Myrtle Beach for the third time as an 18-year-old after tying for 26th as a 16-year-old amateur in 2024 and tying for 37th in 2025 in his first professional season.

Brown has three top-three finishes this year between the PGA Tour and Nationwide Tour. He finished third in the dual-field Puerto Rico Open in early March and has four top-40 finishes in five PGA Tour starts in 2026, and has second- and third-place finishes in seven Nationwide starts.

Blades Brown hits a shot during the second round of the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Simpson, 40, a Raleigh, N.C., native and Charlotte resident, won the 2012 U.S. Open, while Willett, 38, of England, won the 2016 Masters Tournament. They are both scheduled to make their Myrtle Beach Classic debuts.

Snedeker, 45, won the 2012 FedExCup, the PGA Tour’s season-long points championship, and is scheduled to make his third start at The Dunes Club after missing the cut in each of the past two years.

Brandt Snedeker hits a shot during the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

The bulk of the 120 players in the field will commit Friday, though there could be some changes at the conclusion of the Cadillac Championship.

The Wednesday pro-am will feature tennis legend John McEnroe; Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White of North Myrtle Beach; actors Kurt Russell, Greg Kinnear and Oliver Hudson; sports broadcaster Melissa Stark; entrepreneur and Shark Tank TV personality Robert Herjavec; and several other celebrities.

The tournament will also feature concerts following play Friday and Saturday, with The Beach Boys and Italian singer Benadetta Caretta performing after the second round, and Julio and the Saltines performing following the third round.

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic tickets can be purchased by visiting myrtlebeachclassic.com . Ticket options start at $65 for Thursday and Sunday rounds, $71 for Friday and Saturday rounds, and $44 for Wednesday’s pro-am. VIP and weekly general admission tickets are also available.

Children under 16 will be admitted free with a ticketed adult, and military and first responders will have access to two free tickets Wednesday and discounted tickets thereafter.