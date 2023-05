Scott Tanguay is the head of instruction and Callaway club fitting at The Coastal Golf Academy (thecoastalgolfacademy.com) at Whispering Pines Golf Club. He is a PGA Apprentice working towards Class A membership who has been teaching in the Myrtle Beach area for six years.

Contact him at 703-909-2171 or Sntanguay34@gmail.com