45 F
Myrtle Beach
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
type here...
Editor Picks

Video: Conway’s Carl Hallberg talks about turning 100 and his golf game

By Alan Blondin
0
31
His Thursday golf group at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina surprised Carl Hallberg with a celebration of his 100th birthday on Jan. 2, 2025 (Alan Blondin photo)

Must read

Alan Blondinhttp://onthegreenmagazine.com
Advertisements - Click for Details
thoroughbreds banner
Carl Hallberg’s 100th birthday was celebrated by members of his Thursday golf group at The Hackler Course on Jan. 2, 2025 (Alan Blondin video)

Related articles

Previous article
‘I’ve had a good run’: How a Conway man continues to play golf and shoot his age at 100 years old

Did You Like this Story?

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to receive stories like this

Advertisements - Click For Details
greg normans banner

Click ad for details

Latest article

© On The Green Magazine. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

MORE STORIES

Video: Luca Holmes of Myrtle Beach, 5, learns Make-A-Wish is sending...

Alan Blondin - 0