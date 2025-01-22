The PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic plans to add a new title sponsor. What it means for the event

The PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic is expected to add a co-title sponsor by the end of January, and the addition should enhance the tournament experience for all involved in year two and beyond.

ONEflight International, a private jet service operator, is set to join the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce as a title sponsor, and the new name of the tournament will be the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

Tracy Conner, interim president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, announced earlier this month that the tour and tournament have a verbal agreement with ONEflight.

ONEflight will join the event under a three-year agreement through 2027 that will take it through the initial four-year agreement between the tour and chamber, according to tournament director Darren Nelson of tournament operator SportFive.

“The additional financial resources will go to elevate the event and the experience of all the stakeholders, whether that’s the title sponsors themselves, whether that’s a volunteer, whether that’s just a general fan coming to the event,” Nelson said. “It just allows us to have more resources to support those groups, just elevating the entire experience.”

The second Myrtle Beach Classic will be held May 8-11 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The chamber is sponsoring as Visit Myrtle Beach.

Elevation in the event could be as basic as improved signage and will likely include more and elevated food options on the course, including food trucks in the Fan Zone area near the 17th green and 18th tee.

“Call it kind of a taste of Myrtle Beach in a way where we can have some local flare and some different food,” Nelson said. “Obviously we’re on the ocean so some seafood and some different options and a nice variety that the fans will enjoy.”

The purse will remain at $4 million, Nelson said, and he is optimistic the tournament will receive at least if not more than the two hours per day of television coverage it received on Golf Channel.

“I think from year one we decided we’re going to start checking boxes, and we did that with 40,000 fans, 1,500 volunteers, we won a tournament award for the best element with The Q,” Nelson said. “. . . I think we’ll just keep checking boxes along the way, this is just another box we’re checking to make this the best event we can.”

Nelson believes the Myrtle Beach Classic has the potential to continue in some capacity as a PGA Tour event beyond the four-year initial commitment. ONEflight’s involvement could be a part of that extension and possible elevation to a regular tour event from a dual-field event played simultaneously with a more lucrative PGA Tour tournament.

This year that event will be the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club before it returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte in 2026.

“We’ll keep working hard, keep our heads down and see what the future brings,” Nelson said. “Those [post 2027] conversations will happen, I would imagine some time after the 2025 event those conversations will start to extend. . . . I’m very optimistic and I think all of our partners are too. Especially Visit Myrtle Beach. They’ve enjoyed the event. They brought it here to shine a light on the Grand Strand.

“All parties involved have been very pleased with year one, and we’ll continue that kind of momentum in year two, and we’d love to have this be a longstanding tradition of an event here on the Grand Strand for years to come.”

ONEflight is a partner with SportFive as a secondary sponsor of two of its other PGA Tour events – both in California, including this past week’s American Express tournament.

“Some of our team presented the [Myrtle Beach] opportunity earlier last year,” Nelson said.

ONEflight is expected to entertain clients and potential clients through a private hospitality venue on the 18th hole, pro-am participation and a private dinner during the week.

Last year’s post-round concerts on Thursday and Saturday featured the Swingin’ Medallions and country duo Thompson Square, and the concerts will return in 2025.

“We’re looking to upgrade the bands to bands that more people would know,” said Nelson, who added the entertainment announcement is coming soon.

“An additional partner like this allows you to do some of those things,” he said.

Thompson Square performs following the third round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Registration for approximately 1,500 volunteer positions began on Jan. 15 for those returning from 2024, and more than 600 signed up within two days, Nelson said. Registration for new volunteers begins Feb 5 on the tournament website. Volunteers will fall under 34 committees.

“We want some new folks, too,” Nelson said. “We want the opportunity for people who haven’t been able to volunteer to have that experience.”

Ticket sales for weekly and daily general admission as well as three shared hospitality venues – Club 17, Club 18 and Clubhouse – opened on Nov. 20. Nelson said less than 100 of 400 daily passes into Club 18 remain and will surely sell out again in 2025.

Private hospitality and spots in the Monday and Wednesday pro-ams are also available. The 2024 Monday pro-am sold out, and Wednesday pro-am came close to selling out.

The Myrtle Beach Classic received the PGA Tour’s 2024 “Best-In-Class Element” award for its innovative feature, The Q at Myrtle Beach, which will return this year. The 16-player qualifier for the tournament is again expected to feature social media golf influencers and content creators as well as aspiring professionals.

Tournament organizers have also received a plethora of requests for sponsor exemptions from players.

To purchase tickets visit myrtlebeachclassic.com.