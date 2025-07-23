The PGA Tour’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will be held in early May for the third straight year

The PGA Tour has released the dates for the third edition of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which will again be played in early May next year.

The tournament will be held May 7-10 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the third year of a four-year agreement with the tour, The Dunes Club and tournament operator SportFive, a global event management company.

The field size has been reduced to 120 players, which is 12 fewer than in each of the past two years, according to a press release.

Ryan Fox captured the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic with a chip-in on the 18th green to win a three-player playoff over Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes.

Chris Gotterup, who won the Scottish Open on July 13, won the inaugural event in 2023.

The tournament, which had a $4 million purse in 2025, is expected to again be played concurrently with the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., which was an elevated event in 2025 with a $20 million purse and featured the top 70 or so players on the PGA Tour.

The ONEflight International private jet charter service was added to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce – as Visit Myrtle Beach – as a co-title sponsor last year, and the influx of sponsorship dollars allowed the tournament to expand and improve offerings while giving the tournament hope for a more prosperous future.

The tournament added approximately 18 celebrities to the Wednesday pro-am, including Kevin Costner and Kurt Russell.

“Now the stage is set . . . so we will continue this whole celebrity thing year to year as long as we’re here,” ONEflight CEO and founder Ferren Rajput said on the final day of the 2025 event. “I’ve got a lot of celebrities and a lot of great friends.

“I’m the guy that says what I did today has to get better next year. I do that with everything. So I’ll come up with something. What am I going to do in addition to that? I don’t know but I will elevate it somehow, someway.”

The tournament and The Dunes Club also received praise from the 2025 competitors, who endorsed it as a potential full-field PGA Tour tournament host.

Ryan Fox watches his chip shot for birdie in a playoff fall in the cup on May 11 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. (Drew Amato/Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Tickets and hospitality options are expected to be available for purchase later this year on the tournament website. Active and retired military personnel as well as first responders can receive two free tickets to Wednesday’s pro-am and practice round, and two additional tickets per day for Thursday through Sunday will be offered at a 25% discount. Children under 16 will be admitted free with a paying ticketholder.

Tournament director Darren Nelson said in the release that organizers would like to continue the event beyond the contracted 2027 playing.

“We will continue to do everything we can to elevate this event year over year, with the hope that these four years will be just the beginning of professional golf on the Grand Strand,” Nelson said.

The winner of the Myrtle Beach Classic is again expected to earn a spot into the PGA Championship field, which will be contested at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., from May 14-17, 2026.