More than Santa and family: These golf courses will be open on Christmas Day

For most, Christmas is a day for family, festivities and gifts.

If those gifts include golf clubs, you’ll have a place to use them during Yuletide.

Some Grand Strand courses will be open on Christmas Day.

While it’s not as many as it was a handful of years ago, at least three courses are open on Christmas Day – all on the north end of the Strand.

Azalea Sands Golf Club, Beachwood Golf Club and Eagle Nest Golf Club are all scheduled to be open, albeit with limited hours.

All three are stopping tee times by 11:30, and with the limited times and so few courses available, the tee times are in demand.

As of Thursday afternoon, Beachwood had some openings while Eagle Nest and Azalea Sands had little availability remaining.

Beachwood is open for tee times starting from 8-11:30 a.m. at a rate of $59 plus tax, Azalea Sands has a double tee open from 9-11 a.m. and is charging $40 per player with a $2 local discount, and Eagle Nest is open from 8:30-11 a.m. and is charging $45 plus tax per player.

It is expected to be a beautiful day for a round.

The projected forecast for North Myrtle Beach is a sunny day with a low of about 50 degrees and high of 65, with little wind and little chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.