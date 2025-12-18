55.8 F
Myrtle Beach
Saturday, December 20, 2025
More than Santa and family: These golf courses will be open on Christmas Day

At least three layouts on the north end of the Grand Strand are open, though tee times will end at or before 11:30 a.m.

By Alan Blondin
The ninth green sits in front of the clubhouse and cart barn at Beachwood Golf Club. (Alan Blondin photo)

For most, Christmas is a day for family, festivities and gifts.

If those gifts include golf clubs, you’ll have a place to use them during Yuletide.

Some Grand Strand courses will be open on Christmas Day.

While it’s not as many as it was a handful of years ago, at least three courses are open on Christmas Day – all on the north end of the Strand.

Azalea Sands Golf Club, Beachwood Golf Club and Eagle Nest Golf Club are all scheduled to be open, albeit with limited hours.

All three are stopping tee times by 11:30, and with the limited times and so few courses available, the tee times are in demand.

As of Thursday afternoon, Beachwood had some openings while Eagle Nest and Azalea Sands had little availability remaining.

Beachwood is open for tee times starting from 8-11:30 a.m. at a rate of $59 plus tax, Azalea Sands has a double tee open from 9-11 a.m. and is charging $40 per player with a $2 local discount, and Eagle Nest is open from 8:30-11 a.m. and is charging $45 plus tax per player.

It is expected to be a beautiful day for a round.

The projected forecast for North Myrtle Beach is a sunny day with a low of about 50 degrees and high of 65, with little wind and little chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.

Santa Claus putts on the 18th hole at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Grand Strand Tournament Calendar 2025-26

