Myrtle Beach area courses reopening after thawing, emerging from snow

Grand Strand golf courses are emerging from several inches of snow dropped by Winter Storm Gianna over the weekend, and are formulating their reopening plans.

Some courses, largely on the south end of the Strand, reopened Tuesday, while most plan to reopen in the coming days.

Many courses were also closed for up to a week leading up to the storm due to abnormally cold temperatures for the region.

It’s the second straight January that courses were forced to close for a week or more due to a snowstorm and cold temperatures that can be damaging to the Bermudagrass that is prevalent on area courses.

Founders Group International, which owns and operates 21 area courses, reopened five Tuesday afternoon, all in Pawleys Island: River Club, Tradition Club, Willbrook Plantation, Litchfield Country Club, and Founders Club at Pawleys Island.

Legends Golf Group planned to reopen four of its five courses at noon Tuesday. They are the three courses at Legends Golf Resort – Heathland, Moorland and Parkland – and Heritage Club in Pawleys Island. The reopening of Oyster Bay Golf Club in Sunset Beach, N.C., is to be determined.

Whispering Pines Golf Club also reopened Tuesday, as did the The Aero Club Short Course. Both are near Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Approximately 6 inches of snow fell on Myrtle Beach overnight Saturday, while areas within 30 miles to the north and west of the city received up to 16 inches, according to area meteorologists.

Many golf course owners covered their greens last week with tarps that they have purchased since 2018, when a number of courses were forced to close in the spring or summer to repair damage from a condition known as winterkill on their greens.

The covers are meant to protect greens from freezing temperatures in the hopes of avoiding damage and preserving their conditions for the busy spring golf season.

The 13th green at Pine Lakes Country Club is covered by a tarp on Feb. 1, 2026 after Winter Storm Gianna dropped approximately 6 inches of snow in Myrtle Beach (Alan Blondin photo)

The reopening plan for courses, as of Tuesday afternoon (this story will be continually updated as courses make decisions):

_ Tidewater Golf Club plans to reopen Wednesday.

_ Prestwick Country Club plans to reopen Wednesday.

_ Blackmoor Golf Club plans to reopen Wednesday morning.

_ Arrowhead Country Club plans to reopen Wednesday morning.

_ The Dunes Golf and Beach Club plans to reopen Wednesday after a delayed start.

_ Wild Wing Plantation’s Avocet Course plans to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

_ Pine Lakes Country Club plans to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

The back of the clubhouse at Pine Lakes Country Club is covered by snow on Feb. 1, 2026 after Winter Storm Gianna dropped approximately 6 inches of snow in Myrtle Beach (Alan Blondin photo)

_ TPC Myrtle Beach plans to reopen Wednesday.

_ Long Bay Club plans to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

_ Myrtlewood Golf Club’s Palmetto and PineHills courses are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

_ Burning Ridge Golf Club plans to reopen Wednesday.

_ Crow Creek Golf Club hopes to reopen Wednesday late morning.

_ International Club of Myrtle Beach plans to reopen Wednesday morning.

_ The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina plans to reopen Wednesday.

_ Azalea Sands Golf Club plans to reopen Wednesday.

_ Barefoot Golf Resort hopes to reopen one or all of the resort courses – Fazio, Norman and Love – on Wednesday afternoon and the Dye Club on Thursday.

_ The Wizard Golf Links and Man O’War Golf Club, which are adjacent sister courses that both feature cool-weather bentgrass greens, hope to reopen Wednesday.

_ The Grande Dunes Resort Course plans to open either Wednesday or Thursday.

_ Sea Trail Golf Resort plans to open its three courses – Jones, Byrd and Maples – on Thursday. The pro shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Sunset Prime restaurant in the clubhouse will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8-6 Wednesday.

_ Wachesaw Plantation East will be closed at least through Wednesday, with a possible reopening Thursday. The pro shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

_ Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club hopes to reopen Thursday.

_ Arcadian Shores Golf Club hopes to reopen as early as Thursday.

_ Eagle Nest Golf Club plans to reopen Thursday.

_ Diamondback Golf Club plans to reopen Thursday.

_ Meadowlands Golf Club plans to reopen Thursday.

_ Rivers Edge Golf Club plans to reopen Thursday.

_ Indigo Creek Golf Club plans to reopen Thursday.

_ Beachwood Golf Club plans to reopen Thursday.

_ The Pearl Golf Links hopes to reopen on Thursday.

_ Brunswick Plantation plans to reopen Friday.

_ Carolina National Golf Club plans to reopen Friday.

_ The Valley at Eastport Golf Club plans to reopen Friday.

_ Crown Park Golf Club plans to reopen Friday.

_ Thistle Golf Club plans to reopen Friday.

_ Sandpiper Bay Golf Club plans to reopen Friday. The golf shop is open daily Tuesday through Thursday.

This is a fluid story and information will be regularly updated as it becomes available.

The Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association assisted with the listing of openings.