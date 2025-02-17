NFL record-holder, two-time Daytona 500 winner among Hootie Monday After the Masters entrants

The 29th Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am already has some notable celebrities lining up to participate.

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson, and three-time national champion college football coach Urban Meyer are among the early commitments to the tournament, according to tournament director Paul Graham.

It will be held April 14 at the Barefoot Resort Dye Club.

Spectator tickets are $30 plus service fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. today at HootieGolf.com, Livenation.com and the House of Blues.

The charity event pairs paying amateurs with pros and celebrities and annually features a host of athletes, actors, musicians and professional golfers.

Other early commitments include country music singer-songwriter Larry Fleet, who is performing a concert at the House of Blues on April 12, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts.

Dickerson was in the spotlight during the past NFL season as Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley challenged his single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards set in 1984.

Pro golfers who have committed, according to Graham, include former PGA Tour members Woody Austin, Ken Duke, Tommy Gainey and Charlie Rymer, current PGA Tour Champions member Tim O’Neal, and seven-time LPGA Tour winner and six-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member Angela Stanford.

Former college and NFL coach Urban Meyer hits a shot on the fourth hole at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club during the 2024 Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am. (Joe Wedra photo)

The names of more participating celebrities and pro golfers are expected to be released in early March by tournament organizers.

The Hootie MAM welcomed general public spectators back last year after going two years without them.

The event was canceled in 2020 and ’21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, then returned without spectators. Prior to COVID, it regularly sold out with 6,000 or more spectators, often on the first day of ticket sales.

For the second straight year, there will be fewer spectators on the course than the pre-COVID events, but there will still be a “healthy” number of tickets for sale, according to Graham. Many attendees will be guests of major sponsors, as well.

Children 12 and under will receive a free ticket with a ticketed adult.

The Dye Club will open to spectators at 9 a.m. and shuttles will transport patrons to the course from the Alabama Theatre parking lot at Barefoot Landing. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The three-day Hootie MAM event includes sponsor and VIP outings such as a welcome party on Saturday, April 12, silent auction and pairing party gala on April 13, and concert at the House of Blues following golf on April 14.

The MAM raises money for junior golf and education charities and initiatives in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation.

The event has raised nearly $10 million in its 28 years and has established an endowment, according to organizers.

Interested volunteers can register at www.hootiegolf.com.