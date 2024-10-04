How one group of Myrtle Beach area courses will assist Hurricane Helene victims, with golfers’ help

Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry are a giving bunch, as evidenced by the multitude of charity tournaments that courses in the area host and donate to each year.

At least one group of courses in the market is committed to assisting people outside the market by helping victims of Hurricane Helene, the second deadliest hurricane to hit the United States this century behind Katrina with more than 200 confirmed killed.

Founders Group International, the Grand Strand’s largest course ownership group with 21 courses at 18 facilities, is collecting donations to assist those impacted by the storm in Western North Carolina.

FGI is accepting donations at all of its facilities through Monday and is working with Beach Church and other organizations to ensure the supplies are delivered to the mountains of North Carolina, including the Asheville area, next week.

Items being sought include:

● Bottled water

● Gas cans

● Nonperishable food items

● Baby food

● Baby formula

● Pet food

● Diapers

● Baby wipes

● Paper products

● Bug spray

● Canned goods

● Plastic utensils

● Trash bags

● Plastic sheeting/tarps

● Clothing

● Hygiene products

● Flashlights

● Batteries

● Cleaning supplies

Golfers and nongolfers are welcome to drop goods off at all FGI facilities, which are: Aberdeen Country Club, Burning Ridge Golf Club, Colonial Charters Golf Club, Founders Club at Pawleys Island, Grande Dunes Resort Course, Litchfield Country Club, Long Bay Club, Myrtle Beach National, Myrtlewood Golf Club, Pawleys Plantation, Pine Lakes Country Club, River Club, River Hills Golf Club, TPC Myrtle Beach, Tradition Club, Wild Wing Plantation, Willbrook Plantation, and International World Tour Golf Links.

The courses stretch from Pawleys Island to Little River.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene,” FGI president Steve Mays said in a press release. “The images coming out of Western North Carolina, an area many of us here in Myrtle Beach are very familiar with, are heartbreaking. Hopefully the supplies we are able to provide will help ease some of the immediate burden and play a small part in helping in the recovery process.”

The city of Myrtle Beach is also collecting goods for Helene victims at four recreation centers through Nov. 4 – Crabtree Memorial Gym (1004 Crabtree Lane), Pepper Geddings (3205 North Oak Street), Mary C. Canty (971 Canal Street) and General Robert H. Reed (800 Gabreski Lane). You may also bring donations to Chapin Memorial Library (400 14th Avenue North) and the mobile library during business hours.