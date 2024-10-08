NCAA chooses the Myrtle Beach area to host its second golf regional in eight years

A road to the NCAA men’s golf championship will go through the Myrtle Beach area in 2027 for the second time in eight years.

The NCAA has granted a Division I golf regional to TPC Myrtle Beach, which also hosted a regional in 2019.

Multiple future PGA Tour players will surely be playing in the regional, which is the final step to the NCAA championship for teams and individuals.

The 2019 Myrtle Beach regional featured six-time PGA Tour winner and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, and 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and seven-time tour runner-up Cameron Young.

Under its current NCAA men’s golf postseason format, there are six regionals, and the top five teams from each site, as well as the low individual not on an advancing team, qualify for the national championship.

The regional is scheduled for May 17-19, 2027, at the Murrells Inlet course and will feature 75 of the nation’s top players.

A competitor putts on the 18th green at TPC Myrtle Beach during the 2019 NCAA Myrtle Beach Men’s Golf Regional. (Tolf Tourism Solutions photo)

In addition to the golf regional, Myrtle Beach will host the 2028 Division III Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium from May 25-27, 2028, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced.

Coastal Carolina University will serve as the host institution for both events.

“Following the success of the 2019 golf regionals and the 2024 track and field championships, we’re excited to continue showcasing our facilities and driving economic benefits to the region,” said Jonathan Paris, Executive Director of Sports Tourism at Visit Myrtle Beach, in a press release.

Cameron Young of Wake Forest participates in the 2019 NCAA Myrtle Beach Men’s Golf Regional at TPC Myrtle Beach. (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Other collegiate events coming to the Myrtle Beach area in the coming months are the Myrtle Beach Invitational basketball tournament from Nov. 21-24 at CCU, the Myrtle Beach Bowl football game on Dec. 23 at CCU, and the ACL Collegiate Cornhole Championships from Jan. 2-5, 2025 at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

All three will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks and other broadcast platforms.