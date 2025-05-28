A junior golf tour is returning to Myrtle Beach after a decade absence

U.S. Kids Golf is returning to the Grand Strand.

The junior organization was last here as a local tour more than a decade ago.

Former First Tee of the Coastal Carolinas executive director Ed LaPierre is bringing it back as the Myrtle Beach tour director.

U.S. Kids Golf has been in existence for about three decades, and LaPierre said it has held some regional events in the area since the local tour disbanded around 2013.

The tour has one-day events for children ages 5-18. Ages 5-11 play nine holes, while older juniors play 18.

“I was talking with a friend of mine from U.S. Kids and he asked me what I was up to and if I’d be interested in maybe bringing back the local tour here, and kept talking with him about what was involved and we thought it might be a great idea to bring back the local tour here,” said LaPierre, a former PGA Tour Superstore executive. “They have a great organization, it’s been around for a long time. Very well organized, very well run. So I’m excited to continue my involvement in junior golf.”

There will be six events in the summer, six in the fall and six next spring.

All events are on Sundays and typically begin at 2 p.m.

The first event is June 22 at the Myrtlewood PineHills Course.

Tour membership is approximately $40, event entry starts at $49, and scholarships are available for children and families in need. Membership includes a $25 coupon code for products at uskidsgolf.com.

“I think there’s certainly an opportunity for [the tour],” LaPierre said. “There’s no 18-hole tour for the older kids here locally. We’ve got PGA Jr. League which is a team event, we’ve got [The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour], which is nine holes for the kids.

“U.S. Kids is a national, international tour opportunity for the kids. They’re expanding their program offerings to include some parent-child tournaments, and they have their world championship right here in Pinehurst (N.C.) every year.”

Players earn points and awards for each tournament.

Registration is now open on the local tour’s website.

LaPierre is hoping to add a developmental three- to five-hole division in the fall. Those participants would tee off following the regular tour members at each event.

“It will give kids an opportunity to play in their first tournament,” LaPierre said.

Founders Group International and East Coast Golf Management are hosting some of the summer events, as well as Burroughs & Chapin.

The summer schedule following the opener includes events at Arcadian Shores Golf Club on June 29, Beachwood Golf Club on July 13, Myrtle Beach National’s West Course on July 20, Wachesaw East Golf Club on July 27, and Wild Wing’s Avocet Course on Aug. 3, which will be the summer tour championship.

“The golf course community here in town has embraced bringing the tour back here, so I’m excited to be working with the golf partners here in town,” LaPierre said. “Everybody seems to be very enthused about bringing it back.”

Interested players can contact LaPierre at pgaewl@aol.com or 843-655-1730.