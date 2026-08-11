The Myrtle Beach area’s indoor golf facilities now include Brunswick County

The spate of indoor golf facilities populating the Grand Strand has reached Brunswick County.

Net Par Shallotte held its initial soft opening on Saturday at 4636 East Coast Lane in Shallotte, N.C.

The 3,300-square-foot facility and bar/restaurant in a new building includes four hitting bays featuring Trackman simulator technology; a 700-square-foot outdoor patio with tables and seating; a bar with a drink menu; and food menu that includes flatbread pizzas, shareables such as chips and dip, soft pretzels, gouda mac & cheese bites, stuffed tater tots, chicken tenders and wings, and a couple dessert options.

“I like to think of it as we’re more than just a golf facility, we’re really just a year-round social spot for golfers of all skill levels and people who really don’t even golf at all, they just want something to do or somewhere to hang out,” said Net Par Shallotte general manager and marketing director Courtland Wood.

The Net Par Shallotte indoor golf facility features four hitting bays and opened on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 (Alan Blondin photo)

Rates range from $30 to $60 per hour for a bay, depending on the day and time, and the recommendation is up to six players on a simulator at a time, though there is room for more people in a group.

Bays can be booked at NetPar.golf by creating a USchedule account, on the Net Par app, or by calling the facility. Walk-ins are welcome.

Net Par has several memberships for companies and individuals, and leagues will begin this winter with competition for men, women, couples, seniors and juniors planned, pending interest.

Net Par is owned by Wood’s parents Kurt and Amanda Terry, and her brother Garret has an IT background and handles technology issues as the assistant manager.

They had hoped to open early this year, but construction took longer than anticipated. Net Par opened without a liquor license, but they expect one within a week.

“I’ve really tried not to focus and hone in on the frustration, I’ve just kind of had my eyes on the prize,” Wood said. “We’re really focusing on the excitement and happiness of being open. And we’re finally here.

“Our family is incredibly blessed to be able to have this space. It’s a franchise but this location is very much a family business. So that’s the best part of it.”

The Net Par Shallotte indoor golf facility features four hitting bays and opened on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 (Alan Blondin photo)

The amount of interest shown by the community has encouraged the family during the long process to open.

“I don’t want to say inundated, because I love it, but the amount of messages on Facebook and Instagram about when we were going to open, I’m so happy. It shows people are excited and that makes us even more excited.”

Net Par has several TVs showing sports, and it will have 10 when they are all in place, including one on the patio.

A grand opening celebration is planned for early October. Net Par will have a presence on a tee box at the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce golf tournament – the fifth Brunsco Classic – on Aug. 28 at Sea Trail Golf Resort.

PGA of America instructor Sam Cole is giving lessons at Net Par, and club fittings are available. Cole was a teacher at The Pearl Golf Links and Holden Beach Driving Range, and is a competitive senior golfer who has a Trackman teaching certification.

Cole suggests downloading the Trackman app to keep track of each practice session held on a simulator at Net Par, which also has an app.

There are hundreds of golf courses from around the world and family-friendly games that can be played on the Trackman simulator.

Net Par’s owners are looking at a possible expansion to add more hitting bays and office space.

The Net Par Shallotte indoor golf facility features four hitting bays and opened on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 (Alan Blondin photo)

A true family business

Kurt Terry has annually vacationed in Brunswick County with his Indiana family for the past three decades.

After marrying Amanda 17 years ago, he introduced the area to her and her family, including her son and daughter Garret and Courtland, and they joined in on the family vacations.

“He introduced my mom, my brother and I eventually [to the area] when we joined his family and we’ve just loved this area for years,” Wood said. “And we love that it has such a strong golf environment, and the tourism community is such a fun thing to be involved with as well.”

Garret Wood (left to right), Kurt Terry, Amanda Terry and Courtland Wood are operating Net Par Shallotte, which opened on Aug. 8, 2026. (Alan Blondin photo)

Terry has been a recreational golfer since his youth and his hometown of Chesterton, Indiana, which is near Chicago, has a Net Par, which gave him the idea of bringing one to the north Strand.

Courtland and Garret’s younger sister, Lena Terry, who is a senior in high school back in Chesterton, is expected to work at Net Par during summers.

“It’s a family affair,” Wood said. “Technically we’re a franchise, but this really is my dad and my mom’s brainchild. . . . He was kind of like, ‘What if we take this idea and we place ourselves down there? It seems like a great environment for this.’ ”

The family first looked at existing buildings to lease, but the best option ended up being a new building that was erected by Sun Coast Partners, which customized the unit to Net Par’s specifications and needs.

“All of them didn’t feel like the right fit for us, and we just happened to drive by this construction site that was just starting,” Wood said. “A lot of the feedback we’ve heard is people thanking us for putting this in Shallotte specifically because they’re like, ‘We don’t have to travel a ton of time to go somewhere to do something, we have something now local and for us.’ ”

One of five-plus

Net Par is joining four other indoor golf training, practice and entertainment facilities on the Grand Strand that all opened in the past two years. They cover the north, central and south Strand.

Mashie Golf Institute is in Myrtle Beach, Performance Indoor Golf is in Pawleys Island, and both Pin Point Indoor Pickleball and Golf and Golfluent are in Little River. Mashie and Performance Indoor Golf opened late in 2024, Golfluent opened early in 2025, and Pin Point opened earlier this year.

Each business includes at least three golf simulators equipped with launch monitors and other features.

The Net Par Shallotte indoor golf facility features four hitting bays and opened on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 (Alan Blondin photo)

While Mashie and Performance Indoor Golf primarily feature a membership model, Golfluent is more about entertainment and rents the bays for a time period.

Additionally, Golftopia Myrtle Beach is a separated golf simulator room that opened early in 2025 inside a BurgerFi restaurant in south Myrtle Beach.

Topgolf introduced the concept of golf under a roof to the Myrtle Beach area in 2019, but it is an indoor/outdoor open-air facility.

PopStroke, which opened at Broadway at the Beach in March 2024, has two putting courses designed by Tiger Woods outdoors, but its restaurant and bars are under a roof.