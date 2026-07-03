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Hitting From the Rough by Steve Dresser, PGA

By Alan Blondin
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Alan Blondinhttps://onthegreenmagazine.com

Steve Dresser is a PGA of America Class A member with numerous awards including being named a Golf Magazine Top 25 Golf School and GRAA Top 50 Growth of the Game Instructor. He has been teaching and club-fitting on the Grand Strand since 1989.

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Contact Dresser via email at steve01@sccoast.net

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