Local Golf Tips Hitting From the Rough by Steve Dresser, PGA By Alan Blondin July 3, 2026 0 215 Share FacebookXLinkedinCopy URL Must read Why the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic’s long-term future is undetermined May 14, 2026 Final farewells have been given to River Oaks Golf Club, which closed on Nov. 30 November 19, 2025 On to Hollywood: How a Myrtle Beach men’s golf group is sending a Make-A-Wish kid to Los Angeles September 24, 2025 How the venerable Beachwood Golf Club has been transformed over the past two years July 11, 2025 Alan Blondinhttps://onthegreenmagazine.com Steve Dresser is a PGA of America Class A member with numerous awards including being named a Golf Magazine Top 25 Golf School and GRAA Top 50 Growth of the Game Instructor. He has been teaching and club-fitting on the Grand Strand since 1989. Advertisements - Click for Details Contact Dresser via email at steve01@sccoast.net. Related articles Fairway Bunker Shot by Steve Dresser, PGA September 20, 2023 Around the World Putting Drill by Scott Tanguay, PGA January 26, 2023 TagsgolfHitting From the RoughinstructionMyrtle Beachprofessionalsteve dresserteachingtips Share FacebookXLinkedinCopy URL Previous articleInternational Club’s transformation continues with drive-through turn house and storeNext articleGenerations are returning to the Grand Strand for Family Golf Week Did You Like this Story?Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to receive stories like this Advertisements - Click for Details Click ad for details Latest article Generations are returning to the Grand Strand for Family Golf Week July 10, 2026 International Club’s transformation continues with drive-through turn house and store June 24, 2026 Get Shorty: Legends Golf Resort is adding a lighted par-3 to its three courses June 9, 2026 It’s the time of year for aeration on Myrtle Beach area courses. See when each will close for it June 2, 2026 Founders Group introducing new concept to the Myrtle Beach market with technology range May 26, 2026