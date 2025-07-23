Prestwick Country Club named Myrtle Beach Area Course of the Year. River Oaks pro also honored

With one of the top layouts on the Grand Strand, a reputation for good conditions and a history of giving, Prestwick Country Club has been named the 2025 Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course of the Year.

The honor is selected by the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association.

River Oaks Golf Club general manager Scott Taylor, who has worked in the golf market for more than three decades, is the MBAGCOA Employee of the Year. River Oaks is scheduled to close on Oct. 31, as the property is scheduled to become a residential development.

Prestwick Country Club

Prestwick is a challenging 7,086-yard layout that opened in 1989 and was designed by renowned course architect Pete Dye and his son P.B.

Its consistent conditioning includes fast TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass greens.

The par-72 features many of Pete Dye’s distinct characteristics, including some intimidating sightlines, wooden bulkheads along many water banks, dramatic mounding, and deep-faced bunkers around often-elevated greens.

Prestwick has had consistent leadership on multiple levels, as general manager Jay Smith and superintendent Paul Kaufman have each been at the course at least 25 years.

Prestwick Country Club general manager Jay Smith (center) holds the 2025 Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course of the Year trophy. (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

The course opened as a private facility and was at least semi-private for 26 years before becoming a fully public course in 2016.

Golf Digest named it “One of the Five Best Kept Secret Golf Courses In America” in 2004 and it was ranked No. 5 among Pete Dye-designed courses in America by the Golf Advisor rating and review site.

Prestwick has seen significant capital improvements in recent years, as many holes now feature newly replaced bulkheads, expanded tee boxes and rebuilt bunkers. The course is currently undergoing changes to improve the 10th and 17th holes.

The clubhouse has also been renovated in recent years, including a remodel of the restaurant area.

Prestwick gives back to the game and community in many ways.

It is the home course for the Horry County Special Olympics Golf Team, and hosts six events annually while covering all costs, including practice facility access and donations to help the athletes travel to state and national competitions.

The course supports junior golf as a host course of the Socastee High boys and girls golf teams, hosts youth development camps and offers access and free or discounted playing opportunities for junior golfers.

The Prestwick staff takes part in PGA HOPE and Project Golf classes and events that introduce the game to veterans, youth and new players.

Prestwick hosts fundraisers that support nonprofit organizations, youth programs and local

schools, and gives to other fundraisers, including those hosted by other courses.

Prestwick’s employees serve on civic boards and volunteer for organizations and programs including Leadership Grand Strand and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of

Commerce, and those that benefit or support Folds of Honor, recycling programs, education initiatives, and regional leadership programs sponsored by course owner The Jackson Companies.

The family-owned enterprise was founded in Myrtle Beach by Mary Emily and Nelson Jackson and their five daughters.

The company also owns Ocean Lakes Family Campground, the SayeBrook commercial and residential development, and Crystal Lake Mobile Home Village. It is one of Horry County’s largest private employers, supporting more than 750 jobs annually, according to the company.

The Jackson family donates a portion of their profits each year to philanthropic efforts through the Waccamaw Community Foundation, according to the company.

The MBAGCOA evaluates Golf Course of the Year nominees on four criteria: exceptional quality of the golf course, exceptional quality of the ownership and management, outstanding contribution to the community, and significant contribution to the game. By virtue of winning the award, Prestwick becomes a candidate for state and potentially national honors.

The National Golf Course Owners Association implemented the award in 1996 and the MBAGCOA has since nominated courses from the Myrtle Beach area.

Past recipients of the Strand award include Pawleys Plantation (2024), Rivers Edge Golf Club (2023), Tidewater Golf Club (2022), TPC Myrtle Beach (2019), Meadowlands Golf Club (2018), Man O’ War Golf Club (2017), Litchfield Country Club (2016), River Oaks (2015), Moorland Course at Legends Resort (2014), The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort (2013), The Dunes Golf & Beach Club (2012), Founders Club at Pawleys Island (2011), Sandpiper Bay (2010), Shaftesbury Glen (2009), Grande Dunes Resort Course (2008), Wachesaw Plantation East (2007), Burning Ridge (2006), TPC Myrtle Beach (2005), Indian Wells Golf Club (2004), World Tour Golf Links (2003), Wild Wing Plantation (2002), Blackmoor (2001), Tradition Golf Club (2000), Bay Tree Golf Plantation (1999), Arrowhead Country Club (1998) and King’s North at Myrtle Beach National (1996).

Several Myrtle Beach regional winners – Tidewater, Burning Ridge, TPC, Wild Wing, Tradition, Arrowhead, King’s North and Grande Dunes – also captured the state award. The Grande Dunes Resort Course was named the national course of the year in 2009.

Scott Taylor

Taylor has been the head pro or general manager of River Oaks for the past 16 years.

He has lived on the Grand Strand since his childhood and is a second generation PGA of America professional who has worked in the area golf market for more than three decades.

His father, Steve, retired from the U.S. Air Force in Myrtle Beach and took on golf as a second career, joining Gary Schall and Darrell Childers to form TSC Golf – later becoming Signature Golf – which owned and/or managed courses including Wachesaw East Golf Club, Diamondback Golf Club, and the now-closed Deer Track Golf Club and Wicked Stick Golf Links.

Scott Taylor (center) is flanked by Chris Hendrick (left), vice president of operations for East Coast Golf Management, and Tracy Conner, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association. (Golf Tourism Solutions photo)

Taylor is a Coastal Carolina University graduate and former captain of the Chanticleers men’s golf team.

His first job as a teenager was the bag drop at Deer Track. While in college, he held various positions at Wicked Stick and became the course’s head pro from 2001-2005.

He was Signature Golf’s director of marketing for four years before becoming the head pro and general manager at River Oaks.

Taylor has mentored several aspiring PGA club professionals, and under his leadership, River Oaks has annually hosted perhaps the most charity golf outings in the market.

“When we took over River Oaks it was just getting your name out there and re-exposing River Oaks to the community, and then giving back,” said Taylor, who is a MBAGCOA volunteer board member. “That was our way to give back was to host all those events. It was just part of our model.”

Father-Son winners

John and Jeffrey Long of Murrells Inlet won Sunday their fourth consecutive Super Senior Division championship at the 56th edition of the National Father-Son Invitational at The Country Club of North Carolina.

With an 8-under 268 total, the Long duo tied the tournament record of four straight division wins by Bill and Rick Baloh, who claimed the Super Senior title from 2005-08. Trey and Wills Smith of Savannah, Ga., finished second at 4-under 272.

The Longs also won the Senior Division title in 2021 for five total consecutive Father-Son divisional titles.

John and Jeffrey Long of Murrells Inlet won their fourth consecutive Super Senior Division championship at the National Father-Son Invitational at The Country Club of North Carolina. (CCNC photo)

The overall field consisted of 50 teams from 14 states.

Notable past winners of the event conducted since 1970 at CCNC include Tom and Tom Kite, Jr; Arthur and Scott Hoch; Rod and Steve Spittle; and Kelly and Blair Miller.

Two CCNC member teams won the other divisions this year.

The tournament was conceived by CCNC member Dale Morey, who won the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in 1974 and 1977.

Family Golf Week wraps up

The 28th Family Golf Week was held last Thursday-Saturday on eight Grand Strand layouts and featured more than 400 two-person teams from 40 states.

​Participants competed in either the 54-hole Father & Son Team Classic or Family Team Classic.

​Broderick Arnold of Georgia was honored as Father of the Year. He and his son, Bryan, have played in 18 Father & Son Team Classics. The Doolittle Family of Fairfield, Connecticut was honored as the 2025 Family of the Year.

Barefoot Resort was the host facility, and Barefoot’s Fazio and Dye courses, Crow Creek, Pine Lakes, Rivers Edge, Shaftesbury Glen, the Sea Trail Byrd Course and The Pearl hosted rounds each day. Two-person Best Ball (Thursday), Modified Alternate Shot (Friday) and Captain’s Choice (Saturday) were the formats.