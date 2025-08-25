Economic impact study illustrates importance of golf to the Grand Strand and South Carolina

With approximately 80 golf courses on the Grand Strand, it’s well known that golf is a key cog in the area’s economic engine.

Just how important it is has been revealed through an economic impact study conducted by the National Golf Foundation specifically for the market.

According to the study based on 2024 data that was released Monday, golf was a $1.6 billion industry last year with a $1.1 billion direct economic impact, supported 13,340 jobs, and generated $482.9 million in wages and benefits while producing $134.8 million in state and local taxes.

“We always have known how important golf is to our community here along the Grand Strand, and this puts some numbers behind that,” said Tracy Conner, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association. “We’re just blown away by the results.”

Of the $1.1 billion direct economic impact, $365.1 million came from golf facility operations, $705.4 million is attributed to golf tourism, and $27.5 million was derived from capital investments, according to the study.

The $1.6 billion total economic impact reflects the money earned and spent – directly, indirectly or induced – through the golf industry, including shopping, lodging, dining, entertainment, transportation, etc.

“When you look at the total economic impact of the game of golf in the state of South Carolina, it is 1% of the total GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for our state. There’s not another state that rivals that,” Conner said. “Golf and tourism are really two huge drivers of our state economy and our tax base.”

The study was a collaboration between NGF; the MBAGCOA; South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism; and Golf Tourism Solutions, the technology, marketing and events operation agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach market.

The Myrtle Beach golf market includes Horry and Georgetown counties as well as much of Brunswick County in North Carolina. In 2024, there were 78 golf courses at 63 public golf facilities and six private clubs. It’s estimated that more than 3 million rounds were played on those courses.

There are also 10 additional golf-related businesses on the Strand that were included in the study including par-3s, driving ranges, Topgolf, Popstroke and a few indoor golf facilities with simulators.

Additionally, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 33 miniature golf venues featuring at least 53 different 18‐hole courses that generated as much as $29.4 million in total revenue in 2024 from fees, retail sales and concessions.

“Golf has helped define and set ourselves apart from other coastal destination markets around the country,” Conner said.

According to the study, much of the money is brought into the area by traveling golfers.

An estimated 759,000 golfers traveled more than 50 miles to play the area’s courses in 2024, accounting for up to 1.4 million rounds. Their spending on lodging, dining, transportation and entertainment contributed $705.4 million directly into the local economy and supported more than 7,300 tourism-related jobs.

The study’s release coincides with this week’s playing of the 42nd Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Amateur Championship, which has nearly 3,000 golfers participating from 47 states and 18 foreign countries on 56 Strand courses.

Conner said the World Am alone will generate almost $18 million in economic impact, while the PGA Tour’s Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic has an overall $14.4 million economic impact. USGA CEO Michael Whan is attending this year’s World Am.

“When our community pulls together, there is simply nothing else like it in golf,” said GTS executive director Ryan Cannon.

The research in the study utilized operational, economic and tourism data from 2024.

The IMPLAN economic modeling system was used to derive estimates of several direct and secondary economic impacts including value added, employment, and labor income.

The report does not address additional impacts that can be derived from some aspects of real estate, off-course golf retail, golf equipment manufacturing and/or distribution, golf associations, golf tournaments, or charitable impact.

The S.C. PRT conducts an economic impact study every three years, and some of that information was used for the report, but Myrtle Beach golf leaders wanted to separate the Grand Strand’s numbers.

“We wanted to partner with an organization that has a background and is a trusted source, that’s why we chose NGF to do this study,” Conner said.

Conner pointed out that in addition to the economic benefits to the area, golf and golf courses have a positive impact on the quality of life impact for residents, generate significant charitable contributions for the community, and exercise responsible environmental stewardship.