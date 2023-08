The inaugural $3.9 million Myrtle Beach Classic will be held the week of May 6-12, 2024 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, through Visit Myrtle Beach, and the course have a four-year contract with the PGA Tour to stage the event.

Tournament director Darren Nelson said he expects to be in Myrtle Beach for the duration of the four-year agreement.