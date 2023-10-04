New greens, bunkers just a small part of comprehensive changes to Jack Nicklaus’ Pawleys Plantation design

PAWLEYS ISLAND | As proposed by Jack Nicklaus himself, Pawleys Plantation has undergone a comprehensive restoration, renovation and modernization project that impacted just about every aspect of the course and property.

The 35-year-old scenic Nicklaus design with the Lowcountry features of large moss-draped oak trees and tidal marsh reopened Monday after being closed for 4 1/2 months for work that has changed the feel of the course for players.

Nicklaus visited the property during a 30th anniversary celebration in 2018 and toured the course with executives of Founders Group International, the course owner that owns and operates a total of 21 Grand Strand courses.

He provided details on how he thought the course should be changed. Nicklaus wanted to make the course that was potentially visually intimidating for higher handicap players more playable for them without lessening the challenge for better players.

That was accomplished by removing trees that had narrowed fairway corridors, enlarging greens, and eliminating sprawling bunkers on more than half of the layout’s holes that in some cases were 200 yards long leading up to greens. They were replaced by areas of fairway, rough, native waste bunker areas, smaller bunkers or small ponds.

Large bunkers on holes 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 12, 16 and 18 were removed.

“His concept for the course was to get it up to modern design standards, maybe soften it a little bit for the higher-handicapper, but not take any of the teeth out of it for the low-handicapper,” said course general manager Riley Kinlaw.

Troy Vincent of Vincent Design, who was a 15-year design associate for the Nicklaus Group and still works with the company, provided input into the project to execute Nicklaus’ vision.

Renovations included every green and remaining bunker on the course being rebuilt, and some smaller bunkers being added.

TifEagle Bermudagrass was installed on greens that were expanded back to their original size and contours, which added approximately 40,000 feet of putting surface. TifEagle is featured on several other FGI courses including the Grande Dunes Resort Course.

The par-3 13th green at Pawleys Plantation has been rebuilt and now features TIfEagle Bermudagrass. (Alan Blondin photo)

Each bunker was completely rebuilt and in many cases redesigned, with the installation of Concrete Capillary Bunker Liners that make them less susceptible to washouts and standing water during heavy rains.

Extensive changes

Hundreds of trees were removed through consultation with an arborist to open up views, improve grass-growing conditions and create more playable areas off fairways.

Several areas of compact waste bunker with sparse vegetation were created on the outskirts of fairways, with one of the most noticeable being an area along the left side of both the first and ninth holes where trees and underbrush previously existed. The area gives players more room to fly and land balls on both holes, including to the left of a large oak in the middle of the ninth fairway.

Waste areas with sparse vegetation have been added in several places at Pawleys Plantation, including between the first and ninth fairways. (Alan Blondin photo)

Green collars were resurfaced with Tahoma 31 Bermuda, which is designed to keep the 419 Bermuda from fairways and green surrounds from encroaching on the putting surfaces.

Strategically-placed closely-mown areas have been created around greens to create collection areas and increase shot options for players.

“Chipping areas have been added around most of the green complexes in well-designed areas,” said Kinlaw, who returned to the course a couple months ago after being there from 2009-13. “You might have two or three options now. You can put it, you can chip it up the hill, or you can still open up your sand wedge and try to bring it up on the green.”

Stretches of concrete cart paths were rebuilt or repaired in areas that were damaged by tree roots, providing a smooth ride throughout the course.

All wooden bridges on the property were repaired or replaced, and there are about eight of them.

The long wooden bridge over marsh that connects the par-3 13th and 17th holes was renovated and a large area to park golf carts was created.

A practice chipping area was enlarged with a bunker that was rebuilt.

The clubhouse restaurant has been renovated, renamed Palmetto Jacks, and expanded with a new kitchen and outdoor patio dubbed “The Porch” to now seat 140 inside and out. It has a new chef and is open to the public with views that extend to the actual island of Pawleys Island.

Beautification was done throughout the property, including in front of and behind the clubhouse, with the general cleaning up of areas and addition of flowers and other vegetation.

Areas around the Pawleys Plantation clubhouse have been beautified with flowers and other vegetation. (Photo by Alan Blondin)

Each hole has a new standing wooden tee marker.

The driving range and practice area for the Mel Sole Golf School at the course was also renovated.

Kinlaw said the course is being overseeded this winter wall-to-wall with the exception of the greens.

Pawleys Plantation is one of FGI’s two Nicklaus designs that closed this summer for renovations.

Long Bay Club reopened on Aug. 14 following a nearly three-month renovation project that included the installation of new TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass on its greens.

The company has also renovated in recent years the Grande Dunes Resort Course, TPC Myrtle Beach, Pine Lakes Country Club, Aberdeen Country Club, River Hills Golf & Country Club, Tradition Club and the PineHills and Palmetto courses at Myrtlewood Golf Club.