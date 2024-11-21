Myrtle Beach Classic tickets are on sale and an upgraded hospitality option is available

Tickets for the PGA Tour’s second Myrtle Beach Classic went on sale Wednesday, and patrons will have an upgraded hospitality option in 2025.

The tournament with an anticipated $4 million purse will be held May 8-11 at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

The inaugural event was won by Chris Gotterup by six shots with a score of 22-under par this past May, and attracted more than 40,000 spectators over five days, organizers said.

Tickets start at $30 for a Wednesday pro-am and practice round, $50 for Thursday and Sunday rounds, and $60 for Friday and Saturday rounds. Both daily and weekly general admission tickets are available.

Three shared hospitality options are available, and the Clubhouse Lounge option has added food in 2025 to the climate-controlled clubhouse experience, which includes a lunch buffet, cash bar, tabled seating and access to indoor restrooms.

Club 18 at the 18th green sold out last year, resulting in the addition of Club 17 near the 17th tee. Both are back this year and feature views of multiple holes, covered seating, tv’s, upgraded restrooms, and food and beverage in the ticket price.

Children under 16 will again be admitted free to the grounds with an adult ticketholder, while military and first responders will have access to two free tickets Wednesday and discounted tickets for all four tournament rounds.

The tournament is again expected to offer both Monday and Wednesday pro-am playing opportunities, in which paying amateurs play alongside one of the tournament’s competing players.

For specific ticketing questions contact tickets@myrtlebeachclassic.com. For questions about private hospitality and pro-am playing opportunities contact Travis Galowski at travis.galowski@sportfive.com.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will again have a 132-player dual-tournament field and is being played concurrently in 2025 with the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.